Prominent journalist Nazila Maroofian faces further legal scrutiny in Iran

This latest development follows a series of trials and prosecutions she has faced in the past year.

On July 4, Maroofian took to Twitter to announce that officials from the Ministry of Intelligence had raided her home, seizing various digital devices, including her mobile phone and laptop.

This incident comes in the wake of a two-year suspended prison sentence and additional penalties handed down to Maroofian by Branch 26 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran in February 2023.

Maroofian, who is concurrently facing two separate cases brought against her by Tehran’s General and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office and the 2nd Criminal Court of Tehran, has had a challenging year.

Maroofian, a student at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University and a reporter for Rouydad 24, was first arrested in October 2022 by the Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office based in Evin Prison. Her arrest stemmed from her publishing interviews with the father of Mahsa Amini on the Event 24 website.

She spent time in solitary confinement in Evin Prison before being moved to Qarchak Prison and subsequently released on bail.

Just prior to her arrest, Maroofian had detailed threats she received to halt the publication of her interview with Mahsa Amini’s father. Tweeting her ordeal, she reported that her arrest was imminent should she decide to publish. Maroofian had previously served as a reporter in Dideban-e Iran.

A high-profile case, Maroofian’s trials have been marred with significant controversy. In January 2023, she suffered an infarct under the considerable stress of impending litigation. Subsequently, during detention, she was subjected to extreme psychological pressure leading to forced confessions, and consequently, two mild heart strokes.

Maroofian’s continued legal persecution and her summoning to Evin Courthouse once again spotlight Iran’s treatment of journalists. Her case has ignited debate over press freedom in Iran and the pressures journalists face in the line of duty. As her trials continue, the world will be watching closely.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu