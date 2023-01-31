Prominent politicians show support for Iranian uprising at ISJ book launch

Several prominent politicians attended the event and expressed their support for the Iranian people’s uprising and Resistance, emphasizing that it is past time for Western powers to stand on the right side of history and cut all ties with the clerical regime.

They also referred to and endorsed the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), its parent coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the NCRI’s president-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, in guiding Iranian society and mobilizing the international community for a free Iran.

Dr. Alejo Vidal Quadras, former Vice President of the European Parliament and one of the conference’s co-chairs, was the first speaker. “We see how thousands and thousands of Iranians all over the country, in more than 200 cities and from all social sectors, are protesting in the streets, demanding regime change,” he said in his opening remarks.

“This uprising differs from previous ones in that it is not based on concrete demands for higher wages, better living conditions, problems with health care, transportation, or the environment. No, it’s a political demonstration calling for regime change. People are calling for the dictator’s death. We want democracy; we want freedom.’ “Women want a republic, a democracy in which to exercise their rights,” he added.

Among other speakers, Former U.S. Senator Robert Torricelli, who contributed to this book, compared the current situation in Iran to the situation prior to Shah’s overthrow in 1979. “The revolution now taking place in Iran’s streets is eerily similar to the revolution against the Shah. It is a national event. It is not regionalized. It cuts across all economic and social classes. It is not seeking regime reform; it is seeking an end to the regime in those critical ways,” he added.

Senator Torricelli also criticized Western countries’ appeasement policy toward the regime, particularly the United States’ failure to recognize the regime’s nefarious activities. He also stated that, contrary to popular belief, Iran is undergoing a revolution that must be supported rather than engaging in negotiations with the defunct regime.

Senator Torricelli also emphasized the importance of supporting the Iranian people’s organized resistance, specifically the MEK and the NCRI. “The international community must unite behind the Iranian diaspora and the opposition, understanding that this opposition is part of, if not the leadership of, a new Iranian government… We’re urging the administration to embrace the MEK even more closely, to go beyond consultation and actually assist them in putting together this coalition.”

