Protesters in Iran continue anti-regime measures with night rallies

By
Staff Writer
-
In various cities of Iran, protesters have renewed their campaign of night rallies to express their deep disdain for the ruling dictatorship.
In the capital Tehran and the southern city of Bandar Abbas, locals have taken to the streets to voice their opposition against the mullahs’ autocracy, blocking roads and torching pro-regime propaganda posters.

 

The MEK Resistance Units have also launched a new wave of attacks and anti-regime measures in Tehran and other cities in response to the mullahs’ compulsory hijab regulations and chemical gas attacks targeting innocent schoolgirls.

 

 

On Wednesday night, protesters in Parand attacked an IRGC base in response to the recent chemical gas attacks targeting innocent schoolgirls. This unit stationed in the base has a mission to quell popular protests and demonstrations in Parand and has been involved in attacking and targeting protesters since the beginning of Iran’s uprising in September 2022. It was also involved in arresting and torturing protesters during the November 2019 uprising.

 

In Saheli Street of Urmia, northwest Iran, MEK Resistance Units portrayed a large image of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi

 

Meanwhile, locals in Tehran’s Punak and Shahrak-e Bagheri districts, and the town of Pardis in Tehran Province, were chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Down with Khamenei!” and “Down with the dictator!”

In Bandar Abbas, a major portal city in southern Iran, locals were also seen taking to the streets on Wednesday night to launch anti-regime protests and block roads. Those demonstrating in the streets were chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Khamenei, we will bury you!” and “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), delivered a speech at an online conference hosted by members of the Italian Parliament on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for the West to shift its Iran policy and stand alongside the Iranian people.

Rajavi stated that the great Iran uprising has irreversibly changed the conditions of Iranian society and the status of the regime and that the Iranian people’s determination to achieve freedom and democracy cannot be suppressed.

 

 

“It is time for Western governments to fundamentally reassess their Iran policies and stand in solidarity with the Iranian people. The clerical regime is unable to maintain its rule in the face of the tide of uprisings,” Rajavi explained.

The ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran reflect the growing frustration among Iranians who have been suffering from economic hardship, political repression, and religious discrimination. As the protests continue, the world is watching to see how the Iranian regime will respond to the demands of its people for a better future.

 

 

