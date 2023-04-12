Protests and strikes escalate across Iran amidst ongoing chemical attacks on schools

On Sunday night, locals in the city of Mahabad in northwest Iran took to the streets to voice their anger against the ruling dictatorship, and protests have expanded to at least 282 cities. Reports indicate that over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 arrested by the regime’s forces. Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has published the names of 675 killed protesters.

On Sunday night, MEK Resistance Units portrayed a large image of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi in the capital Tehran’s Evin Expressway. Locals in the Shahrak-e Bagheri and Tehranpars districts of Tehran also began chanting anti-regime slogans on Monday night, including “Down with Khamenei!”

April 9 – Saqqez, western #Iran

Following the regime’s systematic targeting of schools with chemical gas attacks and poisonings, initial reports on Monday indicate that store owners and bazaar merchants in the city of Saqqez are on strike. Teachers and students are also boycotting their classes in this city as an act of protest. Concerns are escalating over popular protests over the ongoing chemical gas attacks by regime operatives targeting schools, with authorities stationing anti-riot units outside the local governor’s office in Saqqez.

تبریز -۱۵فروردین۱۴۰۲

رژیم زن ستیز آخوندی همچنان با دختران ایران زمین در جنگ است.

The regime’s new wave of chemical gas attacks targeting schools continued on Sunday. At least six all-girls schools in Saqqez of Kurdistan Province were targeted, and a number of students have been transferred to the hospital for medical care.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) praised the people of Saqqez and Mahabad for protesting the regime’s chemical gas attacks against innocent schoolgirls. Rajavi emphasized that “only through an uprising and revolution can the vicious cycle of poverty, oppression, and injustice be brought to an end.”

I commend the brave people of Saqqez and Mahabad who began demonstrations and strikes yesterday, last night, and today to protest the poisoning of innocent girls by the mullahs' regime.

Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s Social Security Organization in the cities of Shush and Shushtar in southwest Iran held gatherings and launched marches in their city streets on Sunday morning.

They were protesting high prices, inflation, low pensions, and other economic woes. Workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company in the city of Shush of Khuzestan Province held a rally on Sunday protesting their extremely low paychecks. Regional electricity operators rallied outside the provincial governor’s office in Ahvaz, southwest Iran, on Sunday seeking answers to their long-raised demands.

April 9 – Shushtar, southwest #Iran

The ongoing nationwide uprising in Iran has been met with violent crackdowns from the regime’s forces. The use of chemical gas attacks against innocent schoolgirls has sparked widespread outrage, with locals in Saqqez and Mahabad taking to the streets to voice their anger. As the regime continues to target civilians, protests are expected to continue across the country.

