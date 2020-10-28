Protests Continue in Iran Due to Increasing Poverty

People’s Mojahedin Organization (PMOI / MEK Iran) and MEK resistance units are mobilizing people to restore their rights.

The degree of poverty in Iran is getting steadily worse. Many different sectors of Iranian society most affected by the dire economic situation caused by the poor management by the mullahs’ regime are hurting. The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), through their networks inside the country, reported that Many workers who have seen their incomes drop or disappear have been protesting about their lot.

MEK supporter from Ahvaz, report that children of poor workers displayed placards with messages like The cry of the hungry and forgotten workers.” This was on Sunday, October 25th.

On the same day, workers at the Tonbak export port and the 13th and14th petroleum refining companies protested. They have been on strike because of a failure to implement proper Covid-19 protocols and poor wages for more than a week now. Over 134,500 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

These workers are emphatic that their strike will continue, despite attempts by company officials and contractors to make false promises to encourage an end to the strike.

MEK supporter from Bojnourd, reports that fire department workers, who had already passed their practical test, protested about their insecure job status and failure by officials at the fire department to appreciate their problems.

On the same day, a MEK supporter from Yazd, reports that teachers mounted a protest because of poor wages, an inability to buy enough food, delayed paychecks, and insurance coverage.

MEK supporter from Jahrom, reports that Contract municipality workers protested about paychecks still unpaid.

MEK supporter from Ardakan, reports that Local residents protested outside the local Majlis MP’s office against new permits being issued to steel production units.

MEK supporter from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari, reports that More than 1,000 workers who had been expelled from the Barfab Company protested against corruption and theft by state-run institutions.

Delayed paychecks seem to be a problem right across Iran. MEK supporter from Ahar, reports that local construction project workers went on strike because they hadn’t been paid.

MEK supporter from Kadkan, reports that local Saffron farmers on Friday, October 23rd held a protest rally complaining about the low price of saffron. Farmers believe that some in the regime has been trying to manipulate the market by reducing the profit obtained from the saffron.

These protests are not isolated incidents. They are occurring all over Iran.

