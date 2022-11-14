Protests in at least 220 cities all across Iran’s 31 provinces for 59 days now

On Wednesday, the Iranian people continued their nationwide uprising for the 59th day, following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Protests erupted in response to the event, which has since spread to at least 220 cities. According to sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 550 people and arrested over 30,000. The MEK has released the names of 402 protesters who were killed.

In solidarity with their compatriots protesting throughout Iran, freedom-loving Iranians and MEK supporters are continuing photo exhibitions, rallies, and gatherings in cities around the world. Such gatherings and exhibitions are scenes of Iranian ex-pats exchanging information about the latest protests in Iran, the regime’s atrocities, and the Iranian people’s determination to carry on with the revolution in order to destabilize the mullahs’ dictatorship.

November 13 – Bukan, northwest #Iran

November 13 – Bukan, northwest #Iran

Locals are establishing roadblocks with fires and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 59th night of the uprising.

Many activists have reported ongoing college student protests in various cities, particularly the capital Tehran, as they refuse to submit to the regime’s escalating crackdown measures. Authorities were seen dispatching numerous security units to various parts of Tehran, Kurdistan Province in western Iran, and the restive Sistan & Baluchestan Province, where locals have stood firm in the face of the regime’s brutalities.

According to reports from Tehran, people in the City Theater Metro Station were chanting anti-regime slogans such as “Death to the dictator!” on Sunday. “Death to the IRGC!” exclaimed one protestor, referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

November 13 – Tehran, #Iran

Protesters in the City Theater Metro Station chanting:

"Death to the dictator!"

"Death to the IRGC!"

"Death to the dictator!"

"Death to the IRGC!"

"Death to Khamenei!"

Locals in the capital’s Ekbatan district took to the streets after dark to protest the regime, chanting: “Poverty-corruption-high prices!” We’re going to destabilize this regime!” Protesters chanted in Gandi Street, “We’re all Mahsa, and we’ll fight to the end!” “So many years of crime!” “Death to the regime of the mullahs!”

Locals in Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province, northwest Iran, began erecting roadblocks to seize control of their streets.

Students from Tehran, National, Allameh Tabataba’i, Soore, and Science and Culture universities gathered today to protest the regime’s crackdown on college students across the country, as well as the practice of imprisoning students indefinitely. Protests were also held at the Islamic Azad University of Urmia in northwest Iran

The outcome of the uprising is that the Velayat-e Faqih regime's overthrow is inevitable. The suffering and sacrifice of the Iranian people have turned into a weapon firing at Khamenei and his oppressive rule and will eventually destroy the regime.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), praised the Iranian people’s ongoing nationwide uprising and emphasized the importance of continuing all forms of protest against the ruling regime. “In the 9th week of Iran’s protests, university students spearhead the Iran Revolution. They held sit-ins and protests in Tehran and other cities, echoing the desire of the people of Iran for the regime’s overthrow and establishment of democracy and people’s sovereignty,” she said.

Students from Karaj, west of Tehran, and Tehran itself took to the streets, chanting, “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”People took to the streets for a third day in a village near Mahabad in northwest Iran to protest the recent killing of a local porter by the regime’s border patrol.

Locals in Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini in Kurdistan Province, went on strike on Saturday. Similar attacks were also reported in Sardasht, West Azerbaijan Province, northwest Iran.

“The outcome of the uprising is that the Velayat-e Faqih regime’s overthrow is inevitable. The suffering and sacrifice of the Iranian people have turned into a weapon firing at Khamenei and his oppressive rule and will eventually destroy the regime,” the NCRI President-elect concluded.

