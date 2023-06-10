Raisi’s Seventh Development Plan: A facade of progress in the face of worker exploitation

Most recently, President Ebrahim Raisi unveiled the so-called “seventh development plan,” touted for its supposed worker benefits. However, state-run media and closer inspections have exposed the plan’s deceptive pretenses.

The Iranian newspaper Sharq warned in its June 7 article, “Workers’ lost dreams,” that Raisi’s bill poses grave risks to workers’ lives. Etemad Daily branded the plan on May 22 as the most “uncooperative program within the last 80 years of reconstruction attempts,” underscoring its lack of support from civil society, academia, parliament, and other institutions.

” Tasnim News Agency, in its May 31 piece, acknowledged Article 15 of the plan as resembling “modern slavery” due to the inadequate wage provision that leaves workers unable to cover basic living expenses.

ILNA News Agency identified the outdated master apprenticeship system promoted by Article 15 and exploitative employment under Article 16 as measures benefitting capitalists while undermining workers. Notably, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the dominant economic force in Iran, is authorized under Article 15 to pay workers half of the minimum wage during the first three years of employment.

IRGC’s role and the repressive machinery of the regime, intertwined with corruption, repression, and terrorism, show no signs of diminishing. Consequently, workers’ purchasing power erodes daily, intensifying social hardships such as illness, unemployment, and even arrests.

A labor activist, Dehghani Nia, quoted by Sharq Daily on June 7, condemned the regime’s “unethical and illegal practices,” which are decimating workers’ assets, and called for an end to government interference in the Social Security Organization’s funds.

Faced with such blatant injustices, Iranian workers are increasingly participating in social protests, sit-ins, strikes, and demonstrations, highlighting the urgent need for regime change as the sole effective solution to their plight.

