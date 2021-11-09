Regime Claims Falsely of Securing an Iranian Oil Tanker from the US.

Iran’s state tv announced on November 4, that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) navy had prevented the US from “stealing” an in the Gulf of Oman. The US terrorist navy’s plan to steal Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman failed thanks to the timely and authoritative action of the Guards’ naval forces, according to a statement released by the IRGC Special Forces.

The Pentagon dismissed this assertion, calling it a “bogus claim.” “I’ve seen the statements made by Iran. They are completely misleading and deceptive.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, “It’s a bogus claim.”In October, the authorities had seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker. Two US Navy ships, backed by air cover, secured the situation but did not try to stop the ship. The ship, which identified as ‘Southys,’ “attempted to make a delivery of 700,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil to China but was rejected,” according to the Tanker Trackers website. “Southys, then sailed all the way back to Iran and dropped anchor in Bandar Abbas. Yesterday she was relocated to the Strait of Hormuz.”

Why would the IRGC attack, board, and seize a vessel transporting their own oil for secret export to Asia? The display aimed at “teaching a lesson to global arrogance” comes before of new nuclear talks in Vienna. Tehran plans to continue its extortion campaign, either by breaking its 2015 nuclear deal commitments or by blatant acts of belligerence and terrorism. The dictatorship continues its nefarious acts because it has not suffered the consequences for its regional adventurism and nuclear extortion. Instead of working to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, technically known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), why would Tehran risk creating an international disaster that could lead to a standoff?

On November 2, the state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily recognized that if Tehran “returns to the JCPOA,” the US and other signatories would no longer be bound by the agreement’s conditions.

If Iran pulls out of the JCPOA, it will have to begin talks with nations that want to speed up the process and broaden the scope of the nuclear talks to include other issues.” “If Iran accepts this,” Aftab-e Yazd continues, “it will result in a standoff.”

As a result, we’ve arrived at a point when a ‘major decision’ is unavoidable.” It should be mentioned that Iran’s official tv broadcast the entire attack on the oil tanker in order to enhance the regime’s forces’ morale. Iran is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history.

The economy of the dictatorship is in chaos. Due to the regime’s negligence, the COVID-19 is killing hundreds of people every day, Tehran is becoming increasingly isolated regionally and internationally, and, most importantly, the dictatorship is dealing with a restive public.

Every day, dozens of protests take place all around the country. The situation has deteriorated to the point where state media is warning officials of a new insurrection.

“For many years, Iran’s political system has been beset by crises of political legitimacy, economic efficiency, and structural corruption,” reported the state-run Mostaghel daily on October 30.

“People join the impoverished social classes when they are unable to meet their basic needs.” Millions will have nothing to lose if the destitute classes get too large, and will resort to violence.

On October 31, the Aftab-e Yazd newspaper warned that this would “certainly endanger the state’s security.” The regime’s extortion tactic should not be accepted by Western nations. Such provocative activities, which have harmed world peace and security, must be met with retaliation. The dictatorship must be held accountable; it is the only way to put an end to its nefarious practices.

