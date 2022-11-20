Regime MEPs deny their own statement in the midst of the ongoing uprising

This declaration confirmed that the regime has declared a full-fledged war on the populace and increased public hostility toward the regime. In order to make a point about their demand for justice for crimes against humanity, defiant youth in some towns attacked the local offices of some of the statement’s signatories.

The reaction of the volatile society had a significant impact on the ruling theocracy. It exacerbated the regime’s infighting, exposing flaws in an already fragile system and debunking propaganda that attributes stability to the ruling system.

As the state-run Etemad daily acknowledged on November 13, the public’s responses quickly led to a trend of denial among the regime’s lawmakers. “As MPs’ criticisms grew louder, whispers of denial began to echo in the Majlis’ corridors,” it stated.

The statement was referred to as “fake” and “fabricated” by the regime’s adversaries by a number of state-run media outlets, including Tasnim and Mehr News. On November 12, the Majlis’ public relations office issued a statement calling the declaration fake but refusing to say who fabricated it.

“They denied this news five days after it was published. However, none of the signatories had previously refuted this alleged ‘rumor.’ Why? Perhaps someone else signed for them, and denying him would be a costly action,” Etemad wrote, referring indirectly to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters within the ruling theocracy.

The Majlis’ public session on Sunday painted a clearer picture of Tehran’s inability to control the uprising and its pitiful display of power. Jalal Mahmoodzadeh, a member of the Majlis, reportedly said, “Contrary to the vote transparency law, the parliament has not published the list of signatories of this inhumane statement.” in a broadcast of the Majlis session by Iran’s state TV.

Ali Nikzad, who oversaw the meeting, referred to the statement as “fake” but added, “This statement was not inhumane.” “The parliament disregarded its own statement’s responsibility.” “No one knows whether MPs backed down due to fear of anti-vote campaigns or if some authorities used the lawmakers’ signature without their consent,” Etemad wrote, poking Khamenei once more.

Following the significant anti-regime protests in Iran in 2019, which put an end to the regime’s game of “moderation,” Khamenei expelled the opposition faction’s parliamentary candidates in February 2020. In order to strengthen his hold on power and withdraw Ebrahim Raisi from the fake presidential election, he literally hand-picked the Majlis.

Khamenei’s plan to intimidate the public was to threaten protesters with capital punishment, but it failed as the uprising continued. This perseverance exposes the regime’s frailty because the mullahs’ camp is now the source of fear. The gang of hoodlums in parliament is terrified of the public’s reaction, but they are powerless to stop this statement because they are part of the ruling theocracy.

The balance of power in Iran favors what many regards as the country’s new democratic revolution. The international community should accept this reality and recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-determination and self-defense in the face of the regime’s human rights violations.

