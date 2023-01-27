Regime officials rant about MEK’s contribution to EU’s blacklisting Iran’s IRGC

As calls to outlaw the IRGC grow in Europe, regime officials express fear and rant about the Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and its role in mobilizing the world against Tehran’s godfather of terrorism.

“In recent decades, Europe has protected and sheltered the MEK. Naturally, they seek to designate and confront the IRGC,” Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday during a public session to assess the government’s budget.

“Today, the European Parliament adopted a draft of an emotional, rough, and unprofessional resolution. “We have previously stated that the IRGC is an official and governmental institution,” the regime’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated on January 19.

“In the very conference hall where the IRGC has hosted the MEK, the European Parliament called the IRGC a terrorist organization,” Iran’s state TV reported on January 19. While showing images of the NCRI’s President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, in the European Parliament, state TV asked, “But who is the favorite companion of those MEPs signing this resolution? Maryam Rajavi.”

The MEK’s role in raising the issue of blacklisting the MEK enraged regime officials and news outlets. Dozens of interviews and hit pieces were published against the MEK, with officials and state media rehashing tired allegations against Iran’s main opposition.

“European countries have a filthy track record of supporting terrorist organizations. Their unwavering support for the MEK is a stain on their human rights record, undermining the EU’s claims of combating terrorism simultaneously. The MEK’s footprint in this campaign to blacklist the IRGC is visible,” the IRGC-linked Javan daily wrote in an editorial on January 24.

Apart from killing MEK members inside Iran, the IRGC also attacked MEK camps in Iraq, Camp Ashraf, and Camp Liberty. Terrorists from the regime attempted to bomb the NCRI’s “Free Iran Summit” near Paris in 2018 as well as a Persian New Year’s celebration in Albania, where MEK members were relocated in 2016.

The Iranian regime’s outrage and fears about the designation of its main oppressive force are unending. What irritates the mullahs, even more, is the Iranian resistance’s role in exposing the IRGC’s crimes both inside and outside of Iran, while also urging the international community to blacklist the terrorist organization.

