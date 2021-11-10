Regime’s Corruption and Nepotism are Rampant in Iran

While the Iranian people’s livelihoods continue to fall, authorities and ruling factions continue to feud over national resources and a larger share of government control. And, in the midst of their continual rivalries, they prefer to fill critical positions with members of their families and close circles rather than give opportunity to others who are competent for the positions.

Authorities fill critical positions

“Mrs. Zeinab Kadkhoda is the wife of [regime president] Ebrahim Raisi’s cousin, and it was disclosed yesterday that she is the dean of Shahid Beheshti University’s dental school… This issue affects all government institutions and bodies, from the legislature to the municipal government, and so on. On November 3, the Jahan e-Sanat newspaper wrote, “There are so many cases and instances that it is no longer easy to list them.”

Many officials are appointed to ministries, governorates, and other high-ranking government positions just because they helped the dictatorship suppress demonstrators and dissidents.

In the regime, meritocracy means being more involved in crime.

This conduct demonstrates that in the Iranian regime’s culture, meritocracy means being more involved in crime and repression against the people.

People affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards, veteran regime officials, and followers to regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei are among the cabinet members and provincial governors nominated by Raisi.

“From son in law to niece, there is daily news of new appointments that show some of the relatives of famous people and officials are happy these days and are receiving new government positions,” the state-run newspaper Mardom salary said about nepotism. This issue has become so widespread that among this political faction, ‘meritocracy’ appears to be ‘Familyism (Nepotism),’ and people are only now beginning to grasp its actual meaning.”

The regime’s coffers with ill-gotten money stolen

Aside from the aforementioned factors, the potential of candidates to replenish the regime’s coffers with ill-gotten money stolen from the people is also taken into account when considering candidates for government positions.

“Some of them were people who were involved in all kinds of corruption cases, including economic corruption, and some of them were people who had all kinds of convictions and crimes, such as security and economic crimes,” Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare, said in comments to the state-run daily Keyhan on November 3, accusing the heads of the previous government in the Ministry of Labor of various security and economic crimes.

The former deputy minister of Industry was arrested

“The former deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and the network of brokers linked to him, who played a major role in the inflammation of the oil market and the shortage of this basic commodity in 2020, was arrested by the IRGC intelligence service,” Mardomsalari wrote on November 3, referring to the former Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, who was arrested by the IRGC.

This government official, who is accused of taking bribes, gave a private corporation a special exchange rate of 42,000 rials per US dollar for oil imports (the free-market exchange rate of the U.S. dollar is 280,000 rials). He not only didn’t use the currency to buy oil, but he also unlawfully sold a portion of the country’s vital oil reserves.”

Robbery of people’s property is too rampant

Corruption and robbery of Iranian people’s property, as well as nepotism and comradeship in official positions, are all too rampant in Iran. They are no longer limited to a single administration but have become a common denominator throughout all of them.

“This wrong culture, which has dominated appointments in significant sectors of the Islamic Republic for many years and does not belong to any particular government, is the source of many corruptions and deviations.” On November 3, the state-run Jomhouri-e Eslami daily wrote, “We should not deceive ourselves and look beyond our own functionality to find factors or corruption.”

Indeed, nepotism and everything linked to it are institutionalized in the corrupt mullahs’ dictatorship. In other words, corruption and repression is common thread that binds the leaders and officials of the regime.

