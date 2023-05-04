Regime’s crises deepen as Iranian minister of industry is impeached

This impeachment follows the recent ousting of two cabinet members, including the Minister of Agriculture and the president of the Planning and Budget Organization, on April 15, who refused to exit voluntarily.

Fatemi Amin was seemingly impeached due to corruption in his Ministry, with new facts being revealed during his impeachment session. MP Naser Mousavi Largani spoke about the regime’s corruption, stating, “Citizens dream of having an ordinary life. But we have a long list of corrupt people and groups affiliated with your ministry.

We have been told not to reveal their names, to prevent any damage to the system’s reputation.” However, some damning facts, including Fatemi Amin’s bribe to some MPs, were exposed during the increasing infightings.

Khamenei had urged the heads of the three branches to increase unity, acknowledging that a very important strategy is cooperation between the branches. However, the regime continues to suffer from increasing infightings. Khamenei espoused a vision of a “young and Hezbollahi” government, wholly committed to his agenda and policies against a restive society.

He handpicked the Majlis and subsequently engineered the rigged 2021 presidential elections to ensure Ebrahim Raisi’s victory.Raisi’s new impeachment and the previous resignations and dismissals were aimed at closing gaps in the “consolidated system.”

However, state media has ridiculed him, dubbing it “The domino of dismissals and resignations in the 13th government” and questioning the implications of these frequent shake-ups. The recent impeachment and the regime’s exacerbating infightings are due to the system’s failure to control a nationwide uprising that persists despite the authorities’ brutal crackdown.

Ebrahim Raisi’s Cabinet: Another sign of Systematic Impunity in Iranhttps://t.co/w3m6U8Hhba — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) May 2, 2023

The infightings further weaken the regime, with Khamenei and state media warning officials about the consequences of fighting each other. The state-run Sharq daily warned that “the significant damage of this duality is the depreciation of trust and social capital.

Discrediting officials and responsible institutions and, ultimately, destroying the political system is the inevitable result of inconsistencies, imbalances, and multiplicity. Apart from its economic and social costs, these [infighting] result in inequalities and disturbs society.

It would finally result in a social explosion.”Khamenei’s regime seemingly has no solution for this situation, which intensifies in light of ongoing protests in Iran.

