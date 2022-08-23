Regime’s growing trend of executions and medical deprivation raises the death toll in Iranian prisons

Due to the judiciary of the Iranian regime’s propensity to arbitrary carryout and postpone death sentences, which is widely acknowledged as a form of psychological torture, two additional prisoners who were due to be executed in Arak on Sunday were instead returned to their cells at the last minute.

Iran has been in the midst of what human rights activists have called a “horrifying wave” and a “spree” of executions.

Multiple non-governmental organizations have reached similar conclusions about the current rate of those executions, and while specific estimates differ slightly, it is widely assumed that the first six months of 2022 saw twice as many executions of Iranian citizens as the same period the previous year.

Over 30,000 political prisoners were massacred by Raisi during the summer of 1988, and ever since, he has remained a leading proponent of the widespread application of capital punishment and corporal punishment.

According to most estimates, the Iranian regime’s judiciary has executed well over 300 people for the first time, but a precise number is difficult to ascertain because neither the judiciary nor the state media of the Iranian regime frequently make official statements about the death sentences they have carried out.

This prompts many observers to express their concern that the figures obtained are probably underestimated. Even if this weren’t the case, the total number of executions that take place in Iranian prisons does not equal the number of death sentences that have been formally carried out.

Human rights advocates frequently hold regime leaders liable for fatalities brought on by systematic abuse, denial of access to medical care, or any other combination of preventable factors. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, these issues have inevitably gotten worse, and the coronavirus still poses a serious threat to prisoners across the nation. Many detainees face serious health consequences, if not die if they become infected with the virus.

Mohammad Ali Mansouri, a political prisoner, had a heart attack in Rajai Shahr Prison almost a year ago, but he was never given a furlough to receive specialized care. Iran Human Rights Monitor (IHRM) also reported that Kasra Bani Amerian, a political detainee in Evin Prison, has been experiencing the progressive symptoms of polyneuropathy, which can result in weakness, and loss of equilibrium, loss of mobility, and excruciating pain.

Bani Amerian has only been admitted to a hospital twice since November 2020 for brief stints of physical therapy, with the most recent visit occurring more than two months ago, according to IHRM. In a previous report, the Human Rights Activists News Agency stated that Bani Amerian had also been denied access to prescription medication that he needs to maintain the health of his immune system and that prison officials had even gone so far as to seize medical supplies that his family had sent directly to him.

For over 3 decades, mullahs’ religious fascism has egregiously violated the #HumanRights of the Iranian people before the eyes of the world. In #Iran, human rights abuses are enshrined in law, & respect for human rights is a violation of that law.https://t.co/nLmSTyoVjO pic.twitter.com/NkvizaVDlH — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 10, 2021

As a result of the general upsurge in repression and human rights violations during the Raisi era, many critics of the Iranian regime anticipate that similar stories will continue to be reported more frequently in the coming weeks and months. The rate of deaths linked to Covid-19 infections and instances of medical neglect is very likely to follow a similar pattern if they do continue to increase, adding to the categories of unofficial executions and deaths in custody that already rank among the highest in the world.

