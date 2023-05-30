Relentless Killing Machine of Khamenei in Iran: Suppressing Uprising at All Costs

On Thursday, May 25, the regime’s henchmen hanged 7 prisoners. One prisoner was publicly executed in Maragheh, while Abdul Rasool Jamshidi and Qader Bakhsh Dahani met their tragic fate in Kerman. Similarly, Mehdi Salari and Mohammad Daraei in Jiroft, Ali Piri and Saeed Mohammadifar in Urmia and Sanandaj, were mercilessly hanged.

On Tuesday, May 23, Saeed Mohammadi, a fellow Kurd who endured 12 years of imprisonment in Kermanshah Central Prison, as well as a prisoner from Bandar Abbas Prison, and two individuals named Majid Jafari and Ali Tabib were executed in Isfahan’s Dastgerd Prison. In another act of criminality on the same day, the first branch of Iran’s regime’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of one of the uprising prisoners, Mohammad Qobadlo, for the alleged killing of a regime SSF (State Security Force) officer.

In Iran people are protesting outside prisons to stop further executions. Protesters Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi are at risk of imminent execution. pic.twitter.com/rybdlTS5eE — Amnesty International (@amnesty) May 17, 2023

Between April 21 and May 21, Khamenei’s executioners put at least 123 prisoners to death.Milad Bahmanzadeh, a death row prisoner in Tabriz prison, suffered a fatal heart attack after being transferred to solitary confinement on Sunday, May 21. On Sunday, May 21, prisoners in Hall 2 of Qezelhessar prison began a hunger strike to protest the ongoing executions.

Adding to the regime’s crimes, on Monday, May 22, Iman Hemmati, a 35-year-old from Khorramabad, was brutally killed by SSF criminal force in Tehran, sustaining blows from batons and a fatal gunshot to the head. Four other compatriots were injured by Khamenei’s agents.

The Iranian Resistance once again urgently appeals to the United Nations, its member states, and human rights defenders to take immediate action to save the lives of those currently facing execution. The barbaric and systematic human rights violations in Iran demand referral to the United Nations Security Council, and the regime’s leaders must be held accountable for their crimes.

