Remembering Ghazaleh Chelabi: Iranian Family’s Struggle for Freedom and Mourning

This has caused significant distress and grief among the affected families and their communities. Among the many affected is Ghazaleh Chelabi, a 33-year-old athlete and mountaineer with a banking management degree who was killed during the nationwide uprising on September 21, 2022.

In a note posted on her Instagram page on March 25, Ghazaleh’s mother, Fatemeh Mojtabaei, addressed her daughter and expressed her disappointment over the cancellation of the ceremony. She said that they had to hold the ceremony at home in the short time they had, but the people of her city did not leave their families alone.

Despite the cancellation, a large crowd of people showered Ghazaleh’s grave with flowers on the day of the planned ceremony. In her note, Fatemeh Mojtabaei wrote that her daughter has a place in the hearts of all free people and is recorded in the history of Iran.

Ghazaleh Chelabi was shot and killed on September 21, 2022, while filming the crowd with her phone during the protests in Amol. She was hit by a high-caliber bullet fired from inside the Amol Governor’s Office. Her phone camera captured the moment she was shot, and when she fell to the ground, the images showed people gathering above her, shouting, “They killed someone.”

Before her death, Ghazaleh had filled out two organ donation cards and requested that her organs be donated to those in need after her death. However, security officials prevented her family from donating her organs, telling them that “this would turn Ghazaleh into a legend.”

Amol and other cities in Mazandaran province are among the provinces with the highest number of casualties during the 2022-2023 nationwide uprising. The security forces’ hostile actions have caused significant distress and grief among the affected families and their communities, preventing them from honoring their loved ones properly.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu