Renowned German politicians voice support to Iranian resistance on new Persian year

On the occasion of the New Persian Year, several prominent German politicians and lawmakers sent their greetings to the Iranian Resistance, President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and members of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Ashraf 3, Albania. The statement, issued by members of the German Solidarity Committee for a Free Iran, expressed their hope for a free and democratic Iran to be realized this year.

The German politicians and lawmakers expressed their gratitude to the “steadfast freedom fighters” in Iran, Ashraf 3, and Iranian communities in Europe and the US. They also praised the efforts of freedom fighters in the Iranian Resistance Units and dignitaries worldwide who have tirelessly worked towards realizing a free and democratic Iran.

The statement was signed by several prominent German politicians, including Prof. Dr. Rita Süssmuth, former Speaker of the German Parliament, Dr. Franz-Josef Jung, former Defense Minister, and Leo Dautzenberg, former MP and Chairman of the German Solidarity Committee for a Free Iran.

The signatories affirmed their commitment to standing up for a free and democratic Iran, urging others to join them in their efforts. They expressed their confidence that freedom and a democratic, secular republic will eventually come to Iran, and it will be bright and magnificent.

Iranians continue to suffer and lose their lives to the murderous regime. Among other things, their right to legitimate self-defense against Tehran’s killing machine is of utmost importance and needs to be supported by the world community.

The statement by German politicians and lawmakers highlights the unwavering support of many for a free and democratic Iran. Their call for solidarity with the Iranian people and their hope for a brighter future for Iran resonates with all those who believe in freedom, democracy, and human rights.

