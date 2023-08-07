Republican Lawmakers reveal alleged Iranian influence on U.S. religious institutions

The U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and Director of the U.S. National Security and Intelligence Agency, April Haynes, were addressed in a strongly worded letter, detailing these concerns. The letter was obtained and published by Fox News.

It outlines four institutions in Maryland, Texas, Michigan, and Virginia that have allegedly become outlets for the propagation of what is referred to as the Iranian regime’s ‘terrorist ideology’. One such institution is the ‘Islamic Education Center’ in Potomac, Maryland, reportedly receiving funding from the Alavi Foundation, a regime-controlled organization.

The Houston-based Center for Islamic Education was highlighted as another potential hub for Iranian regime propaganda, with reports of children being involved in propaganda performances. The letter points to direct connections between this center, the Potomac institution, and the Iranian regime.

Mr. Lamborn ,emphasized the need for addressing this potential state-sponsored terrorism threat both domestically and abroad.

Congressman Gus Bilirakis from Florida echoed these concerns and stressed the urgency of countering this threat actively through the Justice Department and intelligence community.

‘Dar al-Hekma al-Islami’ in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, and the Manassas Mosque in Virginia, were also identified as potential points of Iranian influence, with concerns raised over their imams’ affiliations and promotional activities that align with the Iranian regime.

The Republican letter is a stern call to arms for the Department of Justice, the intelligence community, and relevant agencies to strategize against such alleged influence within the United States, particularly via cultural and religious institutions.

The documentation presented by the Republican lawmakers serves as a chilling reminder of the regime’s unyielding attempts to sow division within the United States. Curbing this purported malign influence is deemed not only critical for regional security and stability but also paramount for ensuring global peace and prosperity.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu