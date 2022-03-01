Resistance Units Broadcasted Anti-Regime Chants in Iran’s Two Major Cities

According to reports and video evidence from within Iran, members of Resistance Units, an Iranian opposition network linked with the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), are broadcasting more anti-regime audiotapes in Tehran and Mashhad.

At around 7 p.m. local time, anti-regime shouts were heard in the packed vicinity of Tehran’s Rudaki Street. Among the slogans were:

“Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi!” alluding to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian Resistance leaders Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

February 24 – Mashhad, northeast #Iran

17th Shahrivar St. – 8:00 pm local time

Segments of speeches delivered by Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and anti-regime slogans were broadcast:

"Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi!"

“Raisi is the executioner of 1988!” referring to regime President Ebrahim Raisi’s direct role in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, the majority of them were members and sympathizers of the MEK.

“The mullahs’ days are numbered!” “Neither crown nor turban, the mullahs’ days are numbered!” alluding to the Iranian people’s hostility to anything like the Shah’s dictatorship, which was overthrown during the anti-monarchical revolution of 1979, and the present mullahs’ rule, highlighting the Iranian people’s demand for a free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic in Iran.

February 24 – Tehran, #Iran

Rudaki St. – 7:00 pm local time

Anti-regime slogans were broadcast:

"Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi!"

"Raisi is the executioner of 1988!"

"Neither crown, nor turbans, the mullahs' days are numbered!"

At around 8 p.m. local time, excerpts of a speech delivered by Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and anti-regime slogans were played on Mashhad’s famed 17th Shahrivar Street. In addition, People in Tehran’s Tajrish Bazaar witnessed similar anti-regime slogans on February 19. Lastly, anti-regime slogans were broadcasted from the loudspeakers of a Saderat Bank branch in Shahriar, west of Tehran, on February 11, the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Revolution.

Locals claimed the market’s computer system had been hacked at the time. The incident occurred just weeks after the regime’s state-run broadcasting system was broken, resulting in state television showing images of Iranian Resistance leaders.

