Retirees and pensioners join workers in demanding change in Iran

Workers across the country participated in strikes and demonstrations to demand acknowledgment of their rights from regime officials. On Tuesday night, people from the Shahrak-e Bagheri district of Tehran chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Down with Khamenei!” and “Down with the dictator!” Furthermore, regime operatives have reportedly targeted schoolgirls in Sanandaj, Baneh, and Kermanshah with chemical gas attacks, and reports indicate that these attacks were organized and deliberate.

Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s telecom industry rallied in several cities and provinces to protest their low pensions and poor economic conditions. Protests in previous weeks and months had also been held in Tehran and other cities across Iran. Retirees across the country have been protesting their deteriorating living conditions in recent years.

Meanwhile, people in Tehran’s Sadeghiyeh district chanted “Down with Khamenei!” and “Damned be Khomeini!”, referring to regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini.

Retired workers in Tehran and Shush held gatherings and marches on May 2, protesting the regime’s corruption, economic policies, and plundering of their money. Pensioners and retirees of the Social Security Organization in several other cities across Iran also protested for their rights. In Shush, the protesting retirees chanted “Neither the Majlis nor the government care about the people!”

Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company directors and site security guards in Shush attacked workers’ representatives who have been on strike outside the company building. The company workers protested these measures, and security guards responded with even more attacks.

In Tehran, members of the Veterans Union of the Iranian Labor Community organized a rally and marched in the streets to protest the regime’s anti-labor policies.Drivers at the local terminal in Bandar-e Khomeini also went on strike to demand their rights be respected and acknowledged.

Workers of the Yazd Tire Industrial Complex held a gathering in Yazd on May 3, protesting for their rights. This marks the third day of their rallies. In Ilam, workers of the local petrochemical company laid a symbolic empty table sheet on the ground to protest their low paychecks, making it impossible for them to make ends meet.

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), sent a message to Iran’s workers and the entire nation, urging them to join ranks in their protests and to overthrow the regime.

Rajavi emphasized that the anger and determination of Iranian workers for revolution and freedom are more powerful than the regime’s oppressive force. She also stated that the immense potential of Iranian society for revolution is demonstrated by the ongoing protests of the country’s workers.

