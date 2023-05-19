Rising tensions in Iran as families protest against execution orders

In a powerful show of dissent, they implored the authorities to stop the increasing number of executions, raising their voices against the execution orders imposed on their family members. The children of the prisoners, carrying emotional placards with phrases like “Don’t execute my father” and “No to execution,” urged an immediate halt to capital punishment. Simultaneously, relatives of those convicted on drug-related charges echoed the sentiment, chanting, “Don’t execute.”

However, their peaceful assembly was met with a violent response from the State Security Force, which used force to disperse the crowd and prevent them from continuing their protest. In a similar incident in Bandar Abbas, families of prisoners held a protest gathering outside the local prison.

Earlier, on the evening of Saturday, May 14, a courageous group gathered outside Dastgerd prison in Isfahan, protesting the potential execution of three defendants.

These protests come amidst alarming reports of a surge in executions in Iran. Since April 21, 2023, at least 90 individuals have reportedly been executed by the mullahs’ regime, further escalating concerns.

The wave of executions reflects the tumultuous socio-political climate in Iran, with persistent protests demanding the downfall of the oppressive regime echoing through the streets for the past six months. The public outcry symbolizes a profound longing for change.

Protest gathering of the families of prisoners sentenced to death in front of the Judiciary in Tehran and Bandar Abbas#StopExecutionsInIran #قیام_جواب_اعدام#نه_به_اعدام pic.twitter.com/5FjhJwbGee — Navid (@Navid2019) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Iran is witnessing a significant intellectual migration and brain drain. Furthermore, the rising poverty line, the soaring dollar price, and the plummeting value of the Iranian currency, the toman, are exacerbating the socio-economic turmoil.

As the socio-political tensions continue to escalate, Iran stands at a critical juncture where the actions of the regime and their effects on society are under intense scrutiny. The current situation demands immediate attention and resolution to restore stability and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

