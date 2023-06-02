Rising tensions in Iranian Parliament spark concern over potential revolt

By
Staff Writer
-
In a Sunday public session of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament), concerns surfaced about the potential consequences of the country's economic struggles and the regime's inadequacies.
In a Sunday public session of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament), concerns surfaced about the potential consequences of the country's economic struggles and the regime's inadequacies.

In a Sunday public session of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament), concerns surfaced about the potential consequences of the country's economic struggles and the regime's inadequacies.

 

The session brought to light the increasing in-fighting within the ruling theocracy and the rising apprehension of societal unrest.

 

MP Massoud Pezeshkian openly expressed his fears regarding public dissatisfaction, urging his colleagues to heed the citizens’ grievances. “People are shouting, and we should hear their voices, not to ignore this warning and prevent people from protesting. We shouldn’t arrest protesters and accuse them of conspiracy against national security. We should take this alarm seriously,” he stated.

Previously, on May 16, the state-run Did-e Ban-e Iran voiced similar sentiments, warning of uncontrollable consequences of widespread poverty. “The revolt of the poor is not like protests to the mandatory veiling. We cannot control those who starve,” it said.

 

Furthermore, the state-run Asr-e Iran website on May 29 criticized Ebrahim Raisi’s government's "Seventh Development Plan," hinting at a need to prevent the regime's collapse instead of merely focusing on development.
Furthermore, the state-run Asr-e Iran website on May 29 criticized Ebrahim Raisi’s government’s “Seventh Development Plan,” hinting at a need to prevent the regime’s collapse instead of merely focusing on development.

 

On May 27, former MP Hamid Rasai, a confidante of the supreme leader Ali Khamenei, expressed his discontent with the government’s economic policies. He admitted to a “90 percent increase in point-to-point inflation” on his Telegram channel, further criticizing the promises and suggestions made by government officials that exacerbated the inflation rates.

These public denouncements signify not only the leaders’ concerns about the country’s economic conditions but also their fears about the social unrest such conditions may trigger.

An article titled “The destructive cycle of poverty,” published on May 28 in the state-run Etemad, cautioned against the potential for popular revolt due to the government’s incompetence. It painted a grim picture of mass migration and social upheaval as a result of the economic crisis.

 

Earlier this year, on March 26, Mohammad Mohajeri, an ally of Khamenei, expressed his concern about Iran's society standing on a fault line and the impending risk of a social earthquake.
Earlier this year, on March 26, Mohammad Mohajeri, an ally of Khamenei, expressed his concern about Iran’s society standing on a fault line and the impending risk of a social earthquake.

 

Seven years ago, Khamenei had warned about these societal gaps and had envisioned a “Young and Hezbollahi government” to consolidate power and curb societal unrest. Khamenei’s plans, however, seem to have been disrupted by nationwide uprisings, raising questions about the imminent future of his regime.

As public outcry intensifies and economic conditions worsen, the Iranian regime faces a critical juncture where its survival hangs in the balance.

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR