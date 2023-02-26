Samaneh Asghari: Political prisoners remain detained under deplorable conditions in Iran

Among them are Samaneh Asghari, a children’s rights activist and industrial engineering student at Kharazmi University who has been detained since October 11, 2022. Asghari was first held at Ward 209 of Evin Prison before being transferred to Qarchak Prison, where she remains in custody.

According to an indictment issued by Branch 8 of the Shahr-e Ray Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office, Asghari is facing a range of serious charges, including “assembly and collusion to commit a crime against internal and external security,” “disrupting public order and peace,” “sedition,” “inciting people to fight and kill each other with the intention of disrupting the country’s security,” “propaganda against the state,” “being in public without a religious hijab,” “membership in domestic groups or branches of groups whose aim is to disrupt the country’s security,” and “spreading lies.”

Asghari’s case has been assigned to Branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court, which will prosecute some of the charges, while the charge of disturbing public order and peace has been moved to Criminal Court 2. Unfortunately, Asghari’s request for temporary release has been rejected by the court.

Zarbibi had her spinal cord severed on September 30, 2022, after a war bullet hit her back in the yard of her home in Zahedan. Despite undergoing surgery, she remained under medical care at home.

“Bloody Friday” refers to the tragic events in Zahedan on September 30, 2022, where the Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire on a group of Sunni worshippers leaving a mosque after Friday prayers, killing at least 100 people, including 16 children, and injuring many more.

In another tragic incident, Mohabbat Mozaffari, who was completing her Ph.D. in law before being arrested and imprisoned in Evin Prison, passed away after being subjected to beatings and torture. Mozaffari died in her sleep from a brain hemorrhage caused by the blows to her head and pills given to her in prison. The coroner confirmed that Mozaffari was beaten with batons that struck her head.

These incidents highlight the dire conditions that political prisoners face in Iran’s prisons. Despite the regime’s claims of releasing prisoners, many individuals like Asghari are still being held unjustly, facing baseless charges, and being subjected to torture and mistreatment. The international community must continue to pressure the Iranian government to release all political prisoners and ensure their safety and well-being.

