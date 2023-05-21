Scottish Parliament extends solidarity to Iranian people, condemns regime’s repression

In a compelling statement signed by a majority of the members, including ten ministers, they categorically rejected all forms of dictatorship, aligning their stance with the Iranian public’s disapproval of oppressive regimes.

“We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in their desire for a secular and democratic republic where no individual, regardless of religion or birthright, has any privilege over others,” said the Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). Their conviction draws from the powerful slogans chanted by Iranians during their national uprising, unequivocally expressing disapproval of both the deposed Shah and the existing religious tyranny.

The parliamentarians expressed deep concern over the relentless violent repression of protesters in Iran, which has tragically claimed over 750 lives and led to the arbitrary arrest of more than 30,000 individuals. The MSPs collectively demanded an immediate cessation of the violence perpetrated on peaceful demonstrators in the nation.

They acknowledged the gallant efforts of the Iranian people over the past six months as they rallied for freedom and democracy, despite facing alarming levels of execution, suppression, poverty, discrimination, and government corruption. The MSPs expressed admiration for their resistance, which they see as a brave challenge to four decades of nationwide oppression.

Moreover, the MSPs underscored their support for the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which, over the past four decades, has been working relentlessly towards democratic change. The Ten-point Plan of the NCRI, led by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, was highlighted as a crucial road map for a democratic Iran that encompasses free elections, gender equality, separation of religion and state, and a non-nuclear Iran.

“We believe it is for the Iranian people to decide their future. However, we recognize the democratic coalition of the NCRI’s constant and tireless pursuit of democratic change,” the MSPs proclaimed.

Concluding their statement, the Scottish Parliament implored the international community to stand alongside the Iranian people in their quest for change. They called for decisive steps against the existing regime, including blacklisting the IRGC and holding regime officials accountable for their crimes against humanity. The parliamentarians also voiced their condemnation of Iran’s destabilizing actions in the Middle East and Europe.

