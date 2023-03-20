Senate briefing held by Organization of Iranian American Communities discusses US policy on Iran

The event was attended by senior senators from both sides of the aisle, along with notable figures in policy and politics. The focus of the event was to identify tangible measures that could be taken to support the Iranian people in their fight against the oppressive regime.

The event was held on the advent of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, which is celebrated on March 21 and marks the beginning of spring. Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), was pleased to see the support and presence of the distinguished senators, especially on this occasion.

Mullahs try to deceive the Iranian people into believing that foreign governments are attempting to restore the previous dictatorship in a bid to discourage the public from continuing their protests.

“Your presence sends an encouraging message to the people of Iran, especially the women and youth who took to the streets in recent months to protest against the regime, demanding regime change,” Rajavi said. The uprising of the past six months has demonstrated that the Iranian people want to change the regime.

The regime is spreading disinformation to hinder the progress of the main Iranian force for change. The Western government’s policy of appeasement is another obstacle to the Iranian people’s uprising. “Although they publicly support the uprising, they are actually allowing the regime to sell oil.

Former National Security Advisor General James Jones recognized Rajavi’s leadership and the NCRI’s advocacy for a democratic Iran. He said that the ten-point plan for a democratic Iran, endorsed by 224 members of the House of Representatives from both political parties, is a testament to her vision and leadership.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton believes that the events of the past year have demonstrated that the people of Iran are not going to go back. “This is the time to redouble our efforts, and I want to say that the work of the MEK, Madam Rajavi, and everybody who has helped out over the years has been a fundamental part of that effort,” Bolton said.

A free democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic in Iran represents a fundamental shift away from the violence, extremism, sectarianism, and terrorism that have plagued the region, particularly since the ayatollah took power in Iran. “I think that the events of the past year have really demonstrated that we’ve crossed a line and the people of Iran are not going to go back,” Bolton added.

The event concluded with the Iranian people’s Resistance urging the honorable members of the United States Senate to support their desires expressed through their slogans. “I sincerely hope that by the time we celebrate the next Nowruz, we’ll be doing so in a free and democratic Iranian republic,” Jones concluded.

