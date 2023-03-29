Senator Robert Torricelli speaks at Iranian Resistance Rally in Brussels

The senator spoke to a diverse group of individuals from all around the world who have come together in support of a free Iran.“We are global. We are housewives. We are business people. We are students. We are Americans. We are Brits. We are Germans. We are French. We are Iranians.

And we are committed to one thing the Iranian people enjoy the fruits of their prosperity. That they live a free life. That Iran rejoins the family of nations as a democratic republic that unites us all. We meet today as this 40-year struggle reaches its final months. You can feel the energy. You can see the future. It’s coming and it’s coming quickly.”

As the 40-year struggle reaches its final months, the senator acknowledged the energy and momentum felt among the attendees as the future of a free Iran draws closer. He asked the international community to be on the right side of history and to stand with the Iranian people in the fight for their freedom.

.@bobtorricelli: To our friends in the #EU, to those in U.S. & Canada, & throughout the world, we ask this: Be on the right side of history. Be on the side of #Iran's people, not of the mullahs. Stand firm, Stand Strong. Do not cower. #BlacklistIRGChttps://t.co/JFVp54JKEY — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) March 20, 2023

The senator also recognized the heroes who have already joined the struggle for a free Iran, such as the government of Albania, which brought refugees to Ashraf, the police in France and Belgium, and Germany, which protected the people from Iranian terrorists. He asked them to continue to stand firm and strong and to close the Iranian embassies, declaring the regime as the terrorists that they are.

To the Iranian people, the senator encouraged them not to cower or hesitate in their fight for freedom. He acknowledged their progress in regaining their freedom and reminded them that they are entitled to the same opportunities as every person in Europe, America, or Asia.

Lastly, the senator addressed the diaspora, urging them to join the cause for a free Iran, “If you believe in Mrs. Rajavi’s ten-point plan, a republic, gender equality, a non-nuclear Iran, Iran at peace, Iran that does not execute or persecute its people, a democratic, free Iran, if these are your principles, whether you are always with us or you’ve never been with us, but you join us now. You are welcome”

As the rally concluded, the senator and attendees felt the energy and excitement of the coming victory for a free Iran. They dedicated themselves to uniting the diaspora and working towards a prosperous future for the Iranian people.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu