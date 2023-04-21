Shah regime’s crimes against Iranian freedom fighters: A brief look

On April 19, 1972, the Iranian regime under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi executed a group of senior members of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). This included Nasser Sadegh, Mohammad Bazargani, Ali Mihandoost, and Ali Bakeri, all of whom were central committee members of the MEK.

They were arrested eight months prior and severely tortured by the Shah’s SAVAK intelligence agency before being executed by a firing squad following sham trials in Shah’s military courts.

Around the same time, SAVAK also murdered Asghar Montazer Haghighi in street clashes. Three years later, on April 19, 1975, Shah’s regime murdered two MEK members and seven members of the Fedai Guerrillas on the hills of Evin prison. The regime targeted its revenge on political prisoners, concerned about escalating international condemnations.

He never mentions nor condemns the crimes committed by his father and grandfather against the people of Iran, and while his supporters hold posters of Sabeti and the SAVAK emblem, he remains silent on the crimes of the former dictatorship.

Meanwhile, the people of Iran are chanting against the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij. The son of the Shah is openly expressing support for dialogue with the mullahs’ dictatorship and the IRGC.

The people of Iran overthrew the Pahlavi monarchy on February 11, 1979. However, the real leaders of the 1979 revolution were in prison, and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini, with the support of a network of mullahs, was able to hijack the leadership of Iran’s revolution. From the very beginning, he started to establish a tyranny under the veil of religion.

After 100 years of fighting dictators, the people of Iran will not allow anyone to hijack their new revolution. This can be witnessed in the streets across the country where brave Iranian protesters are chanting: “Down with the oppressor be it the Shah or the mullahs!”

It is essential to remember the crimes committed by Shah’s regime against Iranian freedom fighters. These crimes should not be forgotten or ignored, and those who seek to claim the mantle of democracy in Iran must acknowledge and condemn them. The people of Iran deserve a free and democratic society, and they will not rest until they achieve it.

