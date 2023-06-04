Slovenian parliament backs Iran’s struggle for democracy

. The majority of representatives, including prominent figures such as the former Prime Minister of Slovenia, three political party leaders, eight members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and a former Defense Minister, are amongst those in support.

Out of the 90 members, 47 representatives highlighted the Iranian people’s categorical rejection of all forms of dictatorship, from the Shah’s deposed regime to the current religious rulership. The nation’s palpable repudiation was evident during a nationwide uprising that saw Iranians vociferously dismissing these authoritarian regimes.

This Slovenian Parliamentary support arrives amidst strong international concern over the harsh repression of protestors during the uprising. In a grim turn of events, over 700 demonstrators were reportedly killed, with an astounding 30,000 individuals arrested. In response to the violent crackdown, the Slovenian Parliament denounced these human rights violations, calling for an immediate halt to the killings and executions.

Simultaneously, the Parliament’s statement implored the international community to rally behind the Iranian people’s striving for change. This includes implementing concrete actions against the current regime, such as blacklisting the Revolutionary Guards and ensuring state officials are held accountable for their heinous crimes against humanity.

The signed statement issued by the Slovenian parliament expressed unwavering solidarity with Iranians’ pursuit of a secular and democratic republic. The message recognizes the importance of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), noting their consistent advocacy for democratic change over the past four decades.

Moreover, the Parliament acknowledged the merits of the NCRI President’s 10-point plan, which stands for free elections, freedom of assembly and expression, abolition of the death penalty, gender equality, the separation of religion and state, autonomy for Iran’s ethnicities, and a non-nuclear Iran.

It also condemns the Iranian regime’s external meddling, including alleged terrorist attempts and cyber-attacks in Albania. This endorsement by the Slovenian Parliament calls for a global effort to aid the Iranian people in their battle for change and firmly hold the current regime accountable for its actions.

