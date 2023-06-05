State media portends socioeconomic unrest amid skyrocketing inflation in Iran

This gloomy forecast presents a stark contrast to comments made by the country’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, just three months prior.

On March 2, Raisi, while in Bushehr, southwest Iran, confidently stated that the unrest incited by national protests had ceased and promised to rein in the surging inflation. The country, nonetheless, continued to grapple with economic instability, showing the president’s declaration to be largely inaccurate.

Khabar-online, reflecting on Raisi’s inability to stabilize the economy, noted, “Just because you see peace now, do not assume that there is nothing going on beneath society’s calm surface… with a single spark, another revolt may take on a new and unexpected form once again.”

Critics warn that this blind trust in authority and power could lead the country down a perilous path. Ashraf Broujerdi, a former deputy Minister of Interior, cautioned her contemporaries against complacency in power, stating that it often incites a call for regime change – a volatile and destabilizing pursuit.

Sadegh Zibakalam, a state-affiliated analyst, warned that "there is a blazing fire under the ashes of #IranProtests that will be ignited by a stronger wind more than ever before."

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s attempts to consolidate power by handpicking President Raisi and the parliamentarians have proven futile, as discontent continues to grow among the increasingly impoverished populace. Khabar-online aptly noted the simmering “fire under ashes” in society and warned of “more serious challenges in new dimensions” if the regime refuses to address its missteps.

The paper acknowledged the regime’s failure to address the economic hardship faced by employees and workers. It cited the growing disparity between the inflation rate and stagnant wages, warning, “Without the miraculous powers of Moses’ staff or Christ’s rod, it’s difficult for them to avoid falling into poverty!”

Etemad further criticized the regime’s negligence of the impoverished, declaring that their voices often go unheard until the silent scream of poverty becomes too loud to ignore. As state media continues to echo public dissatisfaction and warns of potential upheaval, it remains to be seen how the Iranian government will address these profound issues.