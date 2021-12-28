Teachers Protest in More Than 60 Cities Across Iran

On a daily basis, teachers have protested the regime’s disregard to their legitimate rights. The dictatorship postponed the implementation of the categorization statute for several months. It has already been approved, but it only covers a percentage of the issues that teachers confront, which is why they are returning to the streets to reclaim their rights. The government’s 250 trillion budget, according to Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has been declared and will not be changed.

Teachers protested a Majlis bill that does not answer the basic demands they have been raising for months in 60 locations throughout the country on Thursday.

Thousands of teachers have joined protest marches in some cities. Security personnel are heavily deployed in Mashhad, Tehran, and Shiraz. The teachers’ gathering in Shiraz was attacked by anti-riot forces, but the instructors stood firm and prevented the repressive forces from dispersing them.

Teachers want job stability, pay that is compensated for inflation and currency depreciation, school reform, and the repeal of discriminatory laws. A number of instructors have committed suicide in recent years as a result of poverty and the inability to meet their basic needs.

The Majlis just passed a law that only approved a quarter of the funds required to meet the teachers’ requirements. And Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stated that the bill’s content will not be changed.

Teachers have staged many rounds of state-wide protests and are now returning to the streets to assert their inalienable rights.

“On the one hand, the government and Majlis have obstructed the full implementation of the salary adjustment plan for retired teachers, and on the other hand, they want to ruin the classification plan for working teachers with a 125 trillion rial budget in the Majlis,” according to the Council.

The government has only allotted 250 trillion rials to the classification plan. As a result, only 125 trillion rials will be provided to teachers’ requirements this year, with the remaining deferred until the next Persian year (which begins in mid-March) and subject to adequate funding. According to the regime’s own experts, the plan will require at least 500 trillion rials.

The (IRGC) receive a 240 percent increase in money

On Sunday, the regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, presented the Majlis with the financial plan for the coming Persian year. The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) receive a 240 percent increase in money, despite the plan failing to meet the needs of teachers, government employees, retirees, and millions of other Iranians. The regime’s state-run propaganda mill has also seen a 58 percent boost in funding.

Several teachers have been detained and imprisoned in recent months for organizing and attending protest rallies, according to the demonstrators.

“Imprisoned teachers must be released,” “Political prisoners must be freed,” “Teachers will die but will not succumb to disgrace,” “Students deserve free education,” “Teachers, rise and fight discrimination,” “We’ve heard too many promises and no justice,” and “Shame on the state-run broadcasting organization,” were among the chants heard by the teachers on Thursday.

December 23 – #Iran

December 23 – #Iran

Teachers are launching a new round of protests across the country demanding better pay and pensions, especially at times when inflation is skyrocketing. Ramhormoz – Neyshabur#IranProtests

