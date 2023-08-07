The Crisis of Compulsory Hijab: The Revival of Iran’s Morality Police

The patrols are tasked with enforcing social norms and have a history of repressive actions against women and individuals who break the regime’s strict moral codes. This resurgence comes after a period of absence following widespread uprisings triggered by the oppressive murder of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

The regime’s decision to reintroduce the morality police stems from its difficulties in enforcing the compulsory hijab and suppressing dissent. Following the 2022-2023 uprisings, the regime faced challenges in regaining control and instilling fear in society. The Basij, a paramilitary force loyal to the regime, also experienced a decline in morale, further contributing to the internal crisis.

A notable manifestation of this internal struggle is the “Hijab bill,” which has been passed back and forth among the three branches of the regime without making significant progress. The bill aims to address the contentious issue of mandatory hijab but faces opposition and skepticism within the regime.

Some view it as an opportunity to enforce religious zeal, while others fear the potential consequences of such a move. The state-run Entekhab newspaper even warned about the irreparable consequences of restarting the patrols.

The motives behind this decision by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi are subject to speculation. It could be a demonstration of their power and control over the situation, or it might indicate their perceived need to intensify repression and impose further oppressive acts due to the ongoing crisis of potential overthrow.

However, the regime’s attempt to overshadow one crisis with another may prove to be a fatal miscalculation, especially given the explosive state of society and the determination of rebellious youth.

In conclusion, the resurgence of the morality police reflects the regime’s weaknesses and its desperate attempt to maintain control in the face of widespread dissent.

The decision to reintroduce the patrols highlights the regime’s inability to address the grievances of its people and its reliance on repression to suppress freedoms and dissent. As the situation remains volatile, the future of Iran’s political landscape remains uncertain, and the struggle for liberation and democracy continues.