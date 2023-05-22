The protest gathering by families of death row prisoners violently suppressed

The families of death row prisoners in Qezel Hesar Prison gathered on Friday, May 18, 2023, outside this prison in Karaj. With chants of “Do not execute,” they urged the authorities to refrain from executing their loved ones.

They also used pellet guns and fired at the protesters, a few of whom were wounded.The violence by security forces led to the closure of shopping malls and shops in the Second Square of the city of Gohardasht.

The clerical regime has executed over 120 prisoners over the past month to deter the uprisings.On Friday, May 18, they executed three young protesters in the Dastgerd Prison of Isfahan despite widespread domestic and international outcries, leading to anti-regime protests in dozens of cities nationwide.

