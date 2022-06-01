The regime’s repression of Abadan protesters has prompted demonstrations in other Iranian cities

On Saturday, May 28, citizens took to the streets in Abadan for the fourth night in a row to express their outrage at the regime’s 43 years of misery, crimes, mismanagement, and massacres, and to show solidarity with the grieving families of the victims of the collapsed Metropol twin towers.29 people have died, 37 have been injured, and dozens more are still trapped beneath the rubble, according to state media.

Locals, on the other hand, claim that the true death toll is much higher.”It was between 80 and 120 people,” a resident estimated. “The official death toll is false because the governor of Khuzestan ordered health officials to keep the death toll secret,” says the source.

Despite the regime’s brutal suppression, protesters in Abadan chanted “Khamenei, shame on you, let go of the country” and “Death to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Basij.”Authorities fired tear gas and birdshot at unarmed civilians, arresting dozens of distraught teenagers.

Locals, on the other hand, claim that the regime has put a stop to the rescue mission and that residents are evacuating their loved ones. “On the scene, there are no rescuers, firefighters, or relief nurses.” “These are all citizens,” a resident says.

“Authorities have severely hampered internet access. Security forces also forced stores to close, arresting and transporting their owners to unknown locations,” according to the opposition, the people’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK)).

“Despite the regime’s harsh measures, Tehran residents held a vigil and rallied in support of the people of Abadan, chanting “Death to the dictator!” in reference to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.”

To quell potential protests, authorities have dispatched and stationed anti-riot forces in various cities, including Tehran; however, the regime’s atrocities have prompted more citizens across the country to take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the regime’s failures.

In videos circulated on social media, people from Tehran, Shahr-e Rey, Andimeshk, Behbahan, Qom, Minoo Island, and Susangerd can be seen participating in protests. “Death to the dictator,” citizens of Tehran and Shahr-e Rey chanted, turning mourning ceremonies into anti-regime protests.

Demonstrations in Ahvaz, Khorramshahr, Omidiyeh, Shiraz, Behbahan, Shahinshahr, Isfahan, Yazd, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Mahshahr, Sar-Bandar, and Baghmalek continue at the same time.

The regime’s poor response to the Metropol’s collapse inflamed public outrage. During the golden hours, instead of sending relief forces, the mullahs dispatched several anti-riot forces and armored vehicles.

“Down with the dictator,” “Basiji must get lost,” “Death to Basiji, the shameless thugs,” “Our enemy is here. They lie, saying it’s America,” “I will kill, whoever killed my brother,” “People of Khuzestan will die, but will not accept humiliation,” “Leave Syria alone, think about us,” and “They colluded with the thieves and killed the nation,” and “We will fight and take back this city” were chanted across the raised-up cities, according to the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

