U.S. House of Representatives call for a new approach to Iran policy

The resolution, known as H.Res.100, has gained the support of a House majority in the first 50 days of the 118th Congress. It is sponsored by key members of the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Appropriations, as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence, and offers a clear path for a new U.S. policy on Iran.

The announcement coincides with International Women’s Day and alarming concerns over the ongoing chemical attacks on schoolgirls across Iran.

Over 222 representatives cosponsored H.Res100 — supporting a democractic, secular, non-nuclear Republic of Iran. Thank you to everyone who joined us today standing in solidarity with the people of Iran. We are eternally grateful for your support! #USHouse4HRes100… https://t.co/2Pkk0ANPzL pic.twitter.com/N93BhNlYrT — OIAC: Organization of Iranian American Communities (@OrgIAC) March 9, 2023

The resolution urges the Biden administration to support the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy and human rights while condemning the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses and support for terrorism. It also calls for the administration to take steps to hold the regime accountable for its malign behavior, including its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

The introduction of this resolution reflects growing concerns among U.S. lawmakers over Iran’s aggressive and destabilizing activities in the region. H. Res. 100 also supports the ten-point plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of theNational Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), for the future of Iran. Mrs. Rajavi also addressed the conference online.

In her message to today’s event, Mrs. Rajavi underlined how since the introduction of the resolution a month ago, the Iranian regime, under different pretexts, has shown its utmost anger and has resorted to massive rhetoric against the noble Members of the U.S. Congress.

“But House Majority support for this resolution is, in fact, the decisive response of the U.S. House of Representatives to the Iranian regime and the massive disinformation campaign to hinder your support for the Iranian Resistance and people’s uprising,” she added.

“Finally, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, I would like to congratulate everyone rising up for freedom and equality and all those struggling for the elimination of unjust discrimination against women. On this day, we are proud of the Iranian women who are the forerunners for change,” Mrs. Rajavi added.

Iranians have always enjoyed congresswoman @JacksonLeeTX18 strong support of madam @Maryam_Rajavi_P and her 10 point plan.

Thank you for your support congresswoman. Part I pic.twitter.com/6V9VsTRpIZ — Iranian American Community of Virginia (@iac_virginia) March 9, 2023

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA 5th District), who is the original co-sponsor of the H. Res. 100, announced that the resolution has been co-sponsored by the absolute majority of the United States House of Representatives.

“The Iranian people have had enough of the human rights abuses, the utter incompetence of the mullahs, and the thuggery of their Iranian Guards. Increasingly, the women of Iran, whose rightful aspirations have been suppressed by the government, and the young people, whose futures have been stolen by that government, have stepped forward to lead the protests regularly occurring throughout the land,” he said.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu