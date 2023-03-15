U.S. House of Representatives presents resolution calling for new Iran policy

The resolution, which has already gained the support of a House majority within the first 50 days of the 118th Congress, is sponsored by key members of various committees, including Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Homeland Security, Appropriations, and the Select Committee on Intelligence.

The announcement comes amidst continued protests by the Iranian people and stepped-up repression by the regime. Additionally, the resolution offers a clear path for a new U.S. policy on Iran, coinciding with alarming concerns over the ongoing chemical attacks on schoolgirls across the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Representative Tom McClintock (R-CA) expressed his pleasure at the support the resolution has received, stating that “222 members of the 435-member House, Republican and Democrat alike, now stand side by side with the people of Iran who struggle to rid themselves of the theocratic thugs who have oppressed them for far too long.”

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) also expressed her support for the Iranian people, stating that “we support a democratic process in Iran. We support your freedom. We support your fight. You’ve literally risked your lives for this freedom. And we stand with you.”

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) expressed his hope that the Iranian people will one day enjoy the same principles of freedom, democracy, and human rights that America stands for.

The resolution calls for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran and expresses Congress’s support for the right of the Iranian people to choose their own leaders through free and fair elections. It also recognizes Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) as a leader in the fight for democracy in Iran and commemorates a new generation of women who are fighting against the regime’s violent attacks on protesters and dissidents.

As the situation in Iran continues to develop, the resolution offers a clear path forward for a new approach to U.S. policy on Iran and stands in solidarity with the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and democracy.

