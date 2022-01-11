UK MPs Condemn Iranian Regime’s killing of Civilians in Sistan and Baluchistan

On January 2, the British Committee for Iran Freedom, which includes dozens of well-known British politicians, released a statement condemning the Iranian regime’s artillery attacks on residential areas in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province. This attack, as well as the “killing of civilians, women, and children,” was classified as a “war crime of the religious dictatorship” in the statement.

IRGC forces have shot at people

According to information acquired from the Iranian Resistance, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), IRGC forces have shot on people near the village of Saeedabad Galugah in Korin district for the past two days.

“In recent days, Iran’s religious and terrorist dictatorship has unleashed a new wave of repression and military attacks against the people of Baluchistan’s deprived areas, particularly in the regions and villages of Korin, Zahedan, Shuro, and Saadabad.”

“With these repressive attacks, the Iranian regime sent columns of military vehicles into the area, equipped with semi-heavy weapons, artillery, and Katyusha.” According to reports, Khamenei’s repressive troops and the Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force blasted various localities, including the village of Shuro, damaging homes and killing at least three people, including a lady and a 12-year-old girl.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets

This barbaric conduct by a dictatorship that has been condemned for pervasive and systematic human rights breaches in at least 68 UN resolutions, including by the UN General Assembly in December 2021, is a war crime, and its perpetrators must face justice.

Despite the horror of the coronavirus, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Iran in recent weeks in a wave of rallies and strikes.

“From the farmers’ sit-in and Isfahan uprising to protest the draining of Zayandehroud River by the Revolutionary Guards, the teachers’ protests in more than 200 cities of Iran against discrimination and violation of their rights, to the suppression of workers, herders, nurses, and medical personnel due to the astronomical embezzlement of funds by the Revolutionary Guards and the clerical regime’s rulers, Khamenei, Raissi, and the spread of poverty among the Iranian population,” read the statement.

The leaders of this regime must be brought to court

“The British Committee for Iran Freedom strongly condemns the clerical regime’s and its repressive Revolutionary Guards’ continuation of these crimes.”

“We continue to support Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and the NCRI in their call to the UN Security Council to refer the case of these regime’s crimes against the Iranian people and Resistance for immediate and binding action.”

The case of Iran’s gross and systematic abuses of human rights must be brought before the UN Security Council. For four decades of crimes against humanity, the leaders of this regime must be brought to court.

