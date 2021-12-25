United States’ Report on the Iranian Regime’s Terrorist Network Emphasises the Need for Immediate Action

The US Department of State highlighted the terrorist threats presented by the Iranian regime in its yearly report on terrorism. The report details how Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force has been supporting terrorist organizations all around the world. From Africa to South America, Europe, and Asia, the Iranian regime’s network of terrorism and espionage is extensive.

The Iranian dictatorship supports terror groups

The Iranian dictatorship supports terror groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, according to the report, and “provides cover for associated covert operations and creates instability in the region.”

The US Department of Justice discovered two huge stockpiles of Iranian weaponry in late 2019 and early 2020 while en route to Yemen across the Arabian Sea on December 7.

The Iranian Resistance revealed the facts of Tehran’s vast UAV program at a press conference on October 6, 2021. The network of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) within Iran obtained new information about the regime’s UAV program, which is run by the IRGC Quds Force. These UAVs have been utilized by the regime’s terrorist proxy groups to cause instability throughout the region.

Tehran has continued to promote terrorism

Since 1980, Tehran has continued to promote terrorism in the Middle East and other Muslim countries. Because there has been no strong international response to the regime’s terrorism, Tehran has been emboldened to continue its nefarious operations and expand them over the world, mostly in Western countries.

The failed bombing of an Iranian Resistance gathering in France in 2018 is the most visible example of the regime’s terrorism in Europe. Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian regime diplomat-terrorist, attempted to bomb the “Free Iran” protest, but he and his three co-conspirators were apprehended just before the attack.

Belgian court heard the appeals of Assadi’s accomplices

On November 17 and 18, a Belgian court heard the appeals of Assadi’s accomplices, who, like Assadi, were sentenced to severe prison terms in February 2021. On December 9, two explosive experts spoke in court, revealing some of the terrible dimensions of the potential victims if the bomb had exploded.

The terrorist operations of the Iranian regime are not limited to the failed bombing in 2018. During Assadi’s trial, it was revealed that he had a vast network of spies operating throughout Europe. The recent arrests of a slew of Iranian operatives have shone light on the country’s deep-seated terrorism in Europe.

Iranian spy ​in the Swedish Security Police (SPO)

Mohammad Davoudzadeh Lului was arrested by Swedish police in November 2018 for cooperating with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). He was planning an assassination attempt in Denmark against an Iranian dissident.

Swedish media, notably Aftonbladet and Expressen, announced in September 2021 that Peyman Kia, a former Swedish security police commander, had been arrested for spying for four years between 2011 and 2015. Kia had got Swedish citizenship and served as an Iranian spy as a director in the Swedish Security Police (SPO) and an analyst in a Swedish military group.

The only way to stop the dictatorship is to impose sanctions on it

Terrorism by the Iranian regime in Europe stretches back to the 1980s. This reality was underlined in November 2021, when the Norwegian National Criminal Investigation Service accused a Lebanese national and a former top Iranian ambassador at the regime’s embassy in Oslo, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK). The couple had attempted to assassinate William Nygaard, the former CEO of Aschehoug, the Norwegian publishing house that had published Salman Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses in Norwegian.

Terrorism has been used by Tehran to exert pressure on the international community to maintain its weak stance toward the regime. History has shown that taking a weak stance toward a rogue regime will only encourage them to become more aggressive. The only way to stop the Iranian dictatorship from committing acts of terrorism is to impose meaningful sanctions on it and to cease any strategy of appeasement with it.

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube