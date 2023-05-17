Unveiling Iran’s targeted demonization: Dissident hackers expose prolonged campaign against MEK

The exposed documents shed light on the strategic discussions between the MFA and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), revealing a concerted effort aimed at discrediting the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK). A noteworthy revelation is the Supreme National Security Council’s designation of MOIS as the primary entity responsible for countering the MEK.

Since the 1979 revolution, the Iranian regime has been invested in a propaganda campaign against the MEK and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in response to the organizations’ rising popularity, especially among Iranian youth.

The recently leaked document underlines the regime’s systematic attempts to tarnish the MEK’s reputation through a diverse range of media. It highlights a high-level committee of the MOIS, working in tandem with other relevant institutions, relentlessly strategizing to undermine the MEK.

This document provides a glimpse into the extent of the regime’s efforts to vilify MEK, including leveraging non-governmental organizations, human rights associations, and foreign media outlets. It also reveals plans to exploit artistic mediums and social media, as well as to use dismissed members of the organization for this purpose.

Interestingly, the report acknowledges the MEK as a strong, unified organization with a significant intelligence network and various capabilities, including economic and social power.

The expose offers a rare insight into the regime’s decades-long demonization campaign against the MEK and underscores the Iranian regime’s commitment to silencing opposition voices, despite the cost. The information serves as a wake-up call for the international community to recognize the MEK’s struggle for freedom and democracy in Iran.

