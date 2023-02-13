US Congressman Randy Weber stands with Iranian uprising and resistance movement

The resolution supports the Iranian people’s uprising and the organized Resistance movement, led by Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

In his remarks, Rep. Weber stated, “We are tired of the tyranny Iranians are yearning to be free, and I’m proud to say we stand with you.” He went on to say, “I am absolutely proud to stand here today with my colleagues to recognize the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran.”

Rep. Weber criticized the Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own citizens and expressed his support for the people’s right to self-defense. He said, “Simply put, I’m horrified by this apparent paranoid regime’s brutal repression of its own freedom-loving citizens.

All these evil rulers are blatantly transparent about their motivations to hold power at any cost and under the guise of some sanctimonious religious purity by crushing the free will of secular citizens by persecuting religious minorities and even conscientious but independently-minded Muslims. This reveals that these false prophets have their own hypocritical sinfulness.”

The Congressman expressed his support for Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran, which calls for the universal right to vote, free elections, and a market economy. He also praised her fearless leadership, saying, “We’re lucky to have her, aren’t we? I’m inspired to paraphrase that great point from the Statue of Liberty. Folks, we stand with the people of Iran. We want the mullahs gone; we want the Khamenei gone. We want the IRGC gone. Isn’t it long past time?”

In conclusion, Rep. Weber stated, “The new colossus calls out from our beloved Statue of Liberty I’m quoting: “A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name Mother of Exiles.”

“We want the World to recognize the right of the Iranian people to self-defense, just as we have in this country.” –@TXRandy14 introducing H.Res100.#IranRevoIution #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/lRhpXXVIZ3 — OIAC: Organization of Iranian American Communities (@OrgIAC) February 8, 2023

Rep. Weber emphasized that the world must recognize the right of the Iranian people to self-defense and support the efforts of the resistance movement toward a brighter future for Iran. He encouraged the world to stand with the people of Iran and support their quest for freedom and democracy.

