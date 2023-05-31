Western appeasement in spotlight: Condemnation rises over Belgiu-Iran prisoner exchange

The Iranian opposition coalition has expressed outrage over the violation of a Belgian Constitutional Court mandate which required victims to be notified prior to the extradition of the convict.

Assadi, previously charged with planning a terror attack on an NCRI rally near Paris in 2018, had his release executed without any communication to the victims. This deliberate disregard for the court order and victims’ rights has re-ignited global debate on the extent of Tehran’s potential terror activities.

Assadi’s release is the latest in a concerning pattern of Western governments succumbing to the Iranian regime’s hostage diplomacy. Tehran’s history of deploying its diplomatic network for orchestrating major acts of terror has been apparent in numerous incidents across Europe.

A grim example includes the assassination of Abdol Rahman Qassemlou, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, and his aides in Vienna, 1989. Despite the perpetrators’ connection to the Iranian regime, they were allowed to return to Iran unpunished.

Another chilling incident unfolded in 1990 in Switzerland, where Prof. Kazem Rajavi, NCRI representative, was assassinated. Despite French authorities apprehending two suspects linked to the attack, they were quietly deported back to Iran.

A similar narrative continued with the assassination of Dr. Sadegh Sharafkandi, the leader of the KDPI, and his aides at the Mykonos restaurant in Berlin in 1992. This incident triggered widespread diplomatic backlash against Iran, leading to the expulsion of numerous Iranian diplomats from Europe, significantly disrupting Tehran’s terror operations.

Assadi’s arrest could have been a decisive turning point in dismantling Tehran’s extensive terror and espionage network in Europe, given the evidence against him. His release, however, symbolizes a regrettable capitulation to Tehran’s tactics of terrorism and hostage-taking.

European nations must confront the clerical regime’s terror sooner rather than later. Failure to seize the opportunity presented by Assadi’s case could further embolden Tehran, risking more lives to the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism. The question remains – can the West afford to continue appeasing a regime known for its persistent extortion tactics?

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu