Widespread protests erupt across Iran as deteriorating conditions ignite pensioner discontent

The demonstrations, a weekly occurrence, are a response to their steadily declining living conditions and the government’s persistent refusal to address their grievances.

Rallies took place across a range of cities, including Tehran, Ardabil, Isfahan, Shahrekord, Rasht, Shiraz, Mashhad, Kermanshah, and Ahvaz.

These pensioners have consistently made calls for the provision of basic necessities, pleas that have fallen on deaf ears for more than 13 years. They also demand the implementation of a 2010 law mandating the state-run telecom company to increase retiree pensions and secure their fundamental needs.

In Ahvaz, protestors made their determination clear, chanting, “We will not stop until we get our rights!” This chant serves as a defiant stand against a regime that continually suppresses their demands and protests.

The living conditions of Iran’s retirees have been in a state of decline in recent years. The government’s refusal to adjust pensions to account for inflation and the fluctuating price of the rial, Iran’s national currency, has led to a significant increase in the price of basic goods while pension stipends have remained stagnant.

In Mashhad, protestors were seen calling for the resignation of government officials responsible for their dire conditions. In Isfahan, chants of “The Majlis (parliament) and the government don’t care about the people!” rang out, highlighting the perceived lack of concern from regime officials over corruption and the populace’s living conditions.

Repeatedly, the regime has made empty promises to amend pensions. Yet, as they prevaricate and procrastinate, pensioners, wholly dependent on government stipends, find themselves sinking deeper into poverty.

In Tehran, protestors vocalized their dissatisfaction with the regime’s approach, chanting, “Our enemy is right here, they’re lying that it is the U.S.!” They decried the regime’s tactic of placing blame for domestic problems on foreign entities and sanctions.

The demonstrators also condemned Majid Soltani, CEO of the state telecom company since 2020 and former head of technology and communications for the State Security Forces (SSF).

In other news, Tehran’s Khavaran Industrial Bazaar merchants held a protest against recurring power outages causing significant business damage. Personnel at Tehran’s Amin Abad hospital also held a demonstration over unpaid wages and unmet demands.

Meanwhile, in Bukan, authorities blocked locals from commemorating the birthday of Mohammad Hassanzadeh, a youth killed by security forces during September 2022 protests, at the city’s main cemetery. Authorities fear these commemorative gatherings could incite further protests, leading to extreme preventative measures.

