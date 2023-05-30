Widespread protests shake Iran amid economic struggles and growing dissent

Iran’s escalating economic struggles have sparked a widespread wave of protests across the nation as a multitude of workers, pensioners, and disability advocates are rallying against the dire conditions plaguing their daily lives.

This past Saturday, protestors in several cities stood against the government’s failure to provide paychecks and pensions as spiralling inflation and rocketing prices have left their families struggling to afford basic necessities.

The protests have extended to 282 cities, with the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reporting over 750 deaths and 30,000 arrests by government forces. In Kerman, south-central Iran, young activists attacked an IRGC base .

Meanwhile, in Tehran’s Shahrak-e Bagheri district, locals boldly chanted “Down with Khamenei!”, directly challenging regime dictator Ali Khamenei. Disabled individuals also rallied outside the parliament on Sunday, demanding clarity on the government’s budget for disability support.

Internationally, the Iranian opposition MEK and freedom-loving Iranians have staged protests in numerous European cities. These demonstrations responded to the recent prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran, leading to the release of convicted diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi.

Elsewhere in Iran, Abdolrahman Mozafari, after 17 years of imprisonment, was executed in Sanandaj Central Prison. Retired steel workers, pensioners, and employees of various industries rallied against poor living conditions, delayed paychecks, and inadequate pensions.Protests have been particularly intense among pensioners and retirees, who depend on government stipends in an economy marked by rampant inflation and the depreciation of the national currency. Despite government promises to raise pensions and settle unpaid pensions, these vulnerable groups have yet to see any tangible improvements.

In northwest Iran, workers of the Kaleybar Nephelin Syenite Complex protested their lack of official employment contracts and non-payment of wages. Similarly, railway workers in Kerman, Qom, Takestan, and Miyane went on strike.

International protests were seen in Brussels, London, Paris, Berlin, Munich, Stockholm, Oslo, Rome, The Hague, Bern, Geneva, and several other cities as Iranians gathered to condemn the Belgium-Iran prisoner swap. These global demonstrations served as a stark reminder that the policy of appeasement towards Tehran only emboldens the regime’s activities as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu