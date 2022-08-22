Women political prisoners in Iran’s prisons face abusive conditions

Khadijeh Mehdipour, a 34-year-old political prisoner, was beaten and attacked by violent criminals. On the night of Ashura, their hired help barred Khadijeh from entering her ward, forcing her to spend the night in the prison library.

Over the last few weeks, there has been news of a renewed coronavirus outbreak in the women’s ward, leading to an increase in infected prisoners while receiving minimal healthcare.

Asal Mohammadi, a labor activist, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. On July 11, 2022, she was transferred to Evin Prison to serve her sentence.

Ms. Ehsani had established classes to assist Afghan children denied the right to an education in Iran. This was one of the charges brought against her when she was sentenced to five years in prison.

In Evin Prison, labor activists Asal Mohammadi and Samin Ehsani both contracted the Coronavirus. Since contracting the Coronavirus, these inmates have received no medication. The prison authorities have issued prescriptions to the prisoners’ families, requiring them to purchase the necessary medication.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub