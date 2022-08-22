Women political prisoners in Iran’s prisons face abusive conditions

By
Staff Writer
-
The prison authorities instigated and planned the beating and harassment of Ms. Mehdipour, and, as additional punishment for the alleged blasphemy charge, the authorities at Ilam Prison have barred her from having any contact with her family.
The prison authorities instigated and planned the beating and harassment of Ms. Mehdipour, and, as additional punishment for the alleged blasphemy charge, the authorities at Ilam Prison have barred her from having any contact with her family.
The prison authorities instigated and planned the beating and harassment of Ms. Mehdipour, and, as additional punishment for the alleged blasphemy charge, the authorities at Ilam Prison have barred her from having any contact with her family.

 

Khadijeh Mehdipour, a 34-year-old political prisoner, was beaten and attacked by violent criminals. On the night of Ashura, their hired help barred Khadijeh from entering her ward, forcing her to spend the night in the prison library.

 

Over the last few weeks, there has been news of a renewed coronavirus outbreak in the women’s ward, leading to an increase in infected prisoners while receiving minimal healthcare.

Asal Mohammadi, a labor activist, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. On July 11, 2022,  she was transferred to Evin Prison to serve her sentence.

 

Female prisoners infected with coronavirus increases in Evin prison
Female prisoners infected with coronavirus increases in Evin prison

 

Ms. Ehsani had established classes to assist Afghan children denied the right to an education in Iran. This was one of the charges brought against her when she was sentenced to five years in prison.

In Evin Prison, labor activists Asal Mohammadi and Samin Ehsani both contracted the Coronavirus. Since contracting the Coronavirus, these inmates have received no medication. The prison authorities have issued prescriptions to the prisoners’ families, requiring them to purchase the necessary medication.

 

Samin Ehsani is a Baha'i woman who was arrested and transferred to Evin Prison on June 15, 2022. The Revolutionary Court of Tehran sentenced Samin to five years in prison.
Samin Ehsani is a Baha’i woman who was arrested and transferred to Evin Prison on June 15, 2022. The Revolutionary Court of Tehran sentenced Samin to five years in prison.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR