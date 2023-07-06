Yemeni Parliament supports Iranian uprising at Free Iran Global Summit

In an unprecedented move, the majority of the Yemeni Parliament declared their support for the Iranian people's ongoing uprising and their call for a democratic Republic, in a global statement made during the Free Iran Global Summit in Paris.
The statement carries significant weight due to the involvement of esteemed figures, among them Ahmad Obaid bin Daghr, former Prime Minister and current Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament. This bold declaration signals escalating international solidarity with the Iranian population’s ambitions for political reform.

“For the past six months, the world has witnessed a sweeping popular uprising in Iran, demanding freedom and democracy,” the Yemeni Parliament majority asserted, lamenting the approximately 750 protesters killed and 30,000 arrested.

 

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their desire for a secular and democratic republic where no individual, regardless of religion or birthright, has any privilege over others."
A major focus of the declaration is the endorsement of the comprehensive Ten-Point Plan by Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

This plan advocates for free elections, freedom of assembly and expression, the abolition of the death penalty, gender equality, the separation of religion and state, autonomy for Iran’s ethnicities, and a non-nuclear Iran.

“We believe it is for the Iranian people to decide their future,” the statement continued. “However, we recognize the fact that over the past four decades, the democratic coalition of the NCRI has constantly and tirelessly pursued democratic change.”

 

 

The global statement goes beyond mere words of support, urging decisive action against the current regime. It advocates for the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and seeks to hold regime officials accountable for their egregious human rights abuses.

This development emphasizes the growing international recognition and resonance of the Iranian people’s struggle for democratic governance and a brighter future.

 

As the international community rallies behind their cause, pressure on the current regime intensifies, potentially paving the way for transformative changes in Iran. 
“We urge the international community to stand with the Iranian people in their quest for change and to take decisive steps against the current regime,” the Parliament concluded. This historic declaration by the Yemeni Parliament heralds a pivotal moment in the ongoing Iranian uprising, contributing to mounting global pressure on the existing Iranian regime.

 

 

 

