Iran: Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Express Solidarity With Isfahan Uprising

Following the uprising by the people and youth of Isfahan in support of farmers and their protests for the right to water from the Zayandeh Rud river, last week, supporters of Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK Iran) and Resistance Units expressed their solidarity with the uprising, by posting banners and placards in different cities across the country.

“Isfahan is not alone and will not be left alone”

In addition to different parts of Tehran, these activities took place in Isfahan, Mashhad, Karaj, Kerman, Urmia, Hamedan, Qazvin, Qom, Yazd, Dezful, Zahedan, Pardis, and Amol.

The slogans on the banners and placards read: “Maryam Rajavi: Our people have decided to liberate this most beautiful homeland,” “Maryam Rajavi: This is an uprising for freedom and for regime change,” “The enemy of Isfahan and Zayandeh Rud is the despicable velayat-e faqih regime,” “Maryam Rajavi: The uprising’ martyrs made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom,” “Massoud Rajavi: The water has been taken away by the mullahs and the Revolutionary Guards. The thirst of the Iranian people will only be quenched by their uprising and the regime’s overthrow. It’s time to stand up,” and “Massoud Rajavi: Those who struggle for water and freedom throughout Iran, must rise up now.”

The farmers of Isfahan protested for rights to water

As the farmers of Isfahan protested for rights to water, they have gained support across Iran. Resistance Units, the network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) carried out activities in support of the protesters in Isfahan and in condemnation of the regime’s violent suppression of their just demand.

For several months, the farmers of Isfahan have been protesting the regime’s destructive policies that have led to water shortages. In late November, the farmers gathered in the dry basin of the Zayandeh Rud river to voice their protests. Their movement gained support from thousands of people in the province, who joined them and called on the regime to solve the farmers’ problems. Security forces attacked the protesters, burning their tents and forcing them to disperse. The farmers returned to the basin of Zayandeh Rud to resume their protests. The regime tried to use force to disperse their protests. The farmers resisted the regime’s suppressive forces and chanted anti-regime slogans. Protests continued throughout the day and night.

Tehran

Tehran: “Iranian people’s yearning for freedom will be realized through uprisings and overthrowing the regime”

Tehran— “This is an uprising for regime change and freedom”

Tehran— “People across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support [Isfahan]”

Tehran— “People across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support [Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord]”

Tehran

Tehran— “Isfahan is not alone. Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei. Viva Rajavi. Viva freedom”

Tehran— “Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord is not alone and will not remain alone”

Tehran— “Hail to farmers of Isfahan who protest. Isfahan is not alone”

Tehran— “Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord are will not remain alone. The situation in Yazd and Khuzestan is also critical.”

Tehran

Tehran— “The regime has stolen the water. It is time to rise.”

Tehran— “Hail to the people of Iran. The people across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support [Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord]. We are freedom fighters, and we will not give in to disgrace.”

Tehran— “Ali Khamenei! Your nightmare has just begun. We are your nightmare. Let’s fight.”

Mashhad

Mashhad— “Iran is with Isfahan and wants to see Zayandeh Rud roaring”

Mashhad— “Isfahan is not alone and will not remain alone”

Mashhad— “Our people are determined to free this beautiful country”

Mashhad— “The regime is the enemy of Zayandeh Rud”

Mashhad— “Supporting the people of Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord is a national duty. Down with Khamenei, viva freedom.”

Mashhad— “Hail to the courageous farmers and people of Isfahan who have protested”

Mashhad— “Isfahan is not alone”

Karaj

Karaj— “Down with Khamenei, Raisi. Viva Rajavi”

Karaj— “Hail to the martyrs killed in 1988 by Ebrahim Raisi. People of Iran! Students! Rise and support Isfahan. It is time to overthrow the regime. We will continue uprisings. Freedom is close.”

Karaj— “The people across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support [Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord]”

Karaj— “Down with Khamenei”

Karaj— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”

Qom, Dezful, Yazd, Urmia

Dezful— “Hail to the people of Isfahan. Uprisings will continue and we support it.”

Dezful— “Isfahan is not alone. Khuzestan will rise in support. Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi.”

Urmia— “Isfahan is not alone and will not remain alone”

Yazd— “Join Resistance Units”

Qazvin, Hamedan, Yazd, Zahedan, Kerman

Qazvin— “Join the MEK Resistance Units”

Hamadan— “As a youth in Hamadan, I support Isfahan uprising and ask the Iranian people to rise in their support. Down with Khamenei, viva Maryam Rajavi.”

Kerman— “Isfahan is not alone and will not remain alone. Iran is with Isfahan and wants to see Zayandeh Rud roaring”

Gorgan, Rasht, Isfahan, Iranshahr

Gorgan— “I am a member of MEK Resistance Units from Gorgan. On behalf of the people of Gorgan, we support the people of Isfahan. Uprisings will continue until victory.”

Rasht— “Down with the dictator”

Rasht— “Down with the tyrant”

Isfahan— “Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord will not remain alone”

Iranshahr— “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi.”

Amol, Zahedan, Karaj, Pardis, Semnan

Semnan— “We in northern provinces of Iran support Isfahan uprising and protests in Bakhtiari and Khuzestan. We are ready to overthrow the regime.”

