Int’l Community Must Stop Appeasing Iran Over Malign Activities

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian regime’s new president, appeared before the parliament on Saturday as part of a hearing examining his appointments to several cabinet portfolios. “There are a lot of possibilities and grounds for oil sales,” Raisi added, referring to his potential role as Oil Minister, Javad Owji.

Raisi request from the Japanese government

Although Raisi met with Japan’s Foreign Minister on Sunday and requested the Japanese government to release up to three billion dollars in assets held by US sanctions, it is highly improbable that Japan will defy the penalties any time soon.

In light of Raisi’s standing as one of the regime’s most extreme individuals, US allies have little reason to take such risks at a time when the regime’s policies appear prepared to become even more controversial.

Another Japanese ship was targeted

An oil tanker was struck by an explosives-laden drone that was traced back to the Iranian regime just a week before Raisi was sworn in, a hint of that provocation in the Gulf of Oman.

Mercer Street is Japanese-owned, which brings to mind a 2019 event in which another Japanese ship was targeted by the mullahs’ limpet mines.

Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister, was in Iran at the time of the prior incident. The recent attack, which occurred before a Japanese visit to Raisi’s administration, demonstrates that the ongoing threat to international shipping is meant to terrify states like Japan into accommodating the Iranian regime with sanctions relief or other concessions.

The Iranian regime will continue to evade sanctions

On Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokeswoman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, hinted at an increase in exports while also implying coordinated defiance of US sanctions.

In a weekly news conference, he added, “We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend.” “If needed, Iran is ready to send fuel to Lebanon again.”

To put it another way, the Iranian regime will continue to evade sanctions and engage in terrorist acts in order to increase pressure on Western governments to continue with the failed appeasement policy.

The Iranian began publicly breaking its promises

The Iranian leadership began publicly breaking its promises under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with international powers in 2018. “In May, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran’s above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Natanz was using one cascade, or cluster, of advanced centrifuges to enrich to up to 60%. According to Reuters, “the IAEA warned member states on Tuesday that Iran was now exploiting a second cascade for that purpose as well.”

In truth, the dictatorship never kept its end of the nuclear deal commitments. Even though the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) established that the Arak heavy water plant’s core was to be deactivated and filled with cement, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, acknowledged in January 2019 that the facility remained fully operational.

The regime’s nuclear ambitions

Despite the regime’s nefarious operations, European nations continue to talk with it and hold the nuclear accord, which is replete with deficiencies. Giving the dictatorship any concessions would simply encourage it to continue its wicked activities.

The regime’s pressure on Japan is the latest example of the regime’s disregard for international peace and its failure to honor its pledges.

The fact that Iran’s dictatorship has access to funds would only encourage the mullahs to break their promises even more. Western powers should take a hard stance in order to curtail the regime’s nuclear ambitions.

