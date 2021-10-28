Iranian Regime Isolation will Only Worsen After Raisi’s Appointment

Following calls for his arrest, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the regime’s President Ebrahim Raisi will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) next month.

Pre-recorded statement to the UN

Raisi was also forced to broadcast a pre-recorded statement to the UN General Assembly rather than attend in person in September. Despite the fact that the dictatorship is desperately seeking any type of foreign attention in order to break free from its terrible isolation.

Both of these trials are the result of Raisi’s unparalleled international condemnation as a mass murderer responsible for the killings of over 30,000 political detainees in 1988.

Raisi has a long history of being a serial violator of human rights. The US blacklisted Raisi, then the head of the regime’s draconian court, for severe human rights breaches in November 2019. “As deputy prosecutor general of Tehran, Raisi participated in a so-called “death commission” that ordered the extrajudicial executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988,” the US Treasury stated in a statement.

Raisi should be tried for crimes against humanity

Raisi should be tried for crimes against humanity, according to Amnesty International, which was reiterated by the UN investigator on human rights in Iran, as well as seven senior UN rights experts.

The regime is keen for worldwide attention, but Raisi has repeatedly canceled plans to travel overseas, owing to huge campaigns by the organized Iranian opposition calling for his arrest and imprisonment if and when he travels abroad.

When Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, selected Raisi as President, he was well aware of Raisi’s disdain. But he didn’t have much of a choice. The regime is fearful of upheavals against its illegitimate and corrupt leadership, which is hampered by an economy in shambles and a disastrously mismanaged response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed almost half a million people in Iran.

Khamenei’s desperate endeavor to install Raisi

Khamenei’s desperate endeavor to install Raisi and his cabinet of murderers, terrorists, and corrupt criminals is motivated by three factors.

To begin with, socioeconomic status is at an all-time low. Dictatorship is engulfed by serious issues for which it has no solutions. The vast majority of Iranians are struggling to make ends meet; last week, the central bank stated that inflation has reached 58 percent, the highest level since 1943 during WWII, and access to even basic commodities like water and electricity is severely limited in many locations.

Second, protests and uprisings have become more common and widespread than ever before in the face of disastrous socioeconomic trends. Since January 2018, the four main uprisings have been as violent and potent as they have been organized. Protesters stormed and destroyed tens of thousands of state-affiliated corruption institutions in November 2019.

Development of Resistance Units

Third, the quick development of Resistance Units, youthful activists opposing the regime’s curtain of oppression, is the most telling sign of that distinctive yearning. The main opposition, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), which has long been the target of the regime’s most caustic demonization operations, organizes these Resistance Units.

Khamenei has effectively rendered the Iranian people defenseless against the coronavirus during the last two years. He predicted that the subsequent social apathy and disappointment would be so strong that it would deter further uprisings.

The collapsing totalitarian regime is becoming more desperate, fearful, and miserable than ever before, with further uprisings on the horizon and Resistance Units uniting the Iranian people’s resources around the popular rallying cry for the regime’s overthrow. As a result, the potential of a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear Iran is brighter than it has ever been.

