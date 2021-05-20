Iran Mothers Call for Election Boycott

In November 2019, the Iranian regime slaughtered 1,500 protesters in the streets in an effort to suppress dissent and maintain power. Now, the mothers of the slain have released a video encouraging the public to boycott the presidential elections in June to strip the mullahs of their façade of legitimacy because if no one votes, how can they claim to the world that this is a democracy?

Let’s look at some of those brave messages, where women who have been pushed to the brink are calling loudly for regime change, rather than allowing the mullahs to push forward the absurd notion of reform from within.

The mother of Milad Mohaveri said: “I hope a day will come when our people act logically and know that voting is a betrayal to our future generations and will not be compensated.”

The mothers of Reza Mazloomi, Mohsen Jafar-Panah, Navid Behboodi, and Mehrdad Rezai, all vowed not to vote in the election and encouraged others to do the same because it has now been 18 months since their children were stolen from them, for which they hold the mullahs “accountable”.

The mother of a young man called Mehrdad said: “My vote is the overthrow of this regime. People, if you vote, you are putting your finger in the blood of your compatriots who were murdered innocently during the bloody November [2019 uprising], like Mehrdad and many others.”

While the mother of Mohammad Taeri said that the crackdown on the 2019 protests was “one of the most despicable crimes of the Islamic Republic”, likening it to “premeditated murder”, so she called for people to “vote for the overthrow [of this regime]”.

The mother of a 19-year-old boy called Reza said: “It had never crossed my mind that they kill my [son] on the street in my own country. I ask all people to not vote. Because a day will come, their children have the same fate, and they will mourn their children as I did.”

The mothers called on all Iranians to boycott this election, saying that “voting only ruins your children’s future” and that the blood of the innocent young who called for freedom is basically “still fresh on the ground” and “becomes fresh every day” as their grief hits them again.

They said: “If our vote was supposed to fix anything, it had happened in the last 40 years, but it did not… Those who go to the ballot box are complicit with those who did this to us. We will never forgive… Their sin, and the one of those who stay silent in the face of oppression, is not less than those who killed and betrayed our children.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI): I salute the brave mothers of the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising. They safeguard their children’s sacrifice by calling for the clerical regime’s overthrow and boycotting the mullahs’ sham election.

