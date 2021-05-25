Iran: Resistance Units and MEK supporters urge boycott of sham election

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the resistance units and MEK supporters urge a boycott of the sham presidential election.

Boycott of the regime’s election

The MEK supporters and Resistance Units in various cities of Iran, especially in Tehran, calling for a nationwide boycott of the regime’s presidential election.

The MEK supporter’s activities have increased significantly in recent days. In many parts of Tehran and other cities across Iran, the activists called for a boycott of the mullahs’ sham presidential election by posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets.

The photographs MEK supporters have put on social media cover only a part of the activities of the MEK and the Resistance Units during the last few days.

In addition to different areas of Tehran, were carried out in other cities such as: Mashhad, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Karaj, Neyshabur, Qom, Zabol, Esfarayen, Najafabad, Ilam, Shahr-e Qods, Kermanshah, Bandar Anzali, Lahijan, Semnan, Aligudarz, Behbahan, Mahshahr, It took place in Arak, Fasa, Shahrekord, and Jahrom.

The slogans were written on placards in the name of Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI):

“Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow,” “Maryam Rajavi: boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty and the Iranian nation’s pledge to the martyrs” “Maryam Rajavi: The election masquerade has no legitimacy among the Iranian people,” “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of this election is the flipside of the people’s uprisings,”

The slogans were written on placards in the name of Massoud Rajavi the leader of Iranian Resistance:

“Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,” “Massoud Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,” “Massoud Rajavi: Boycott of the sham election is the Iranian people’s rallying cry,” “Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election,” “Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty,”

“Our vote: Regime change and boycott of the election farce,” “My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,” “The entire regime is murderous, the ballot box is null and void.”

