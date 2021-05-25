Iran: Resistance Units and MEK supporters urge boycott of sham election

By
Staff Writer
-
election
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): "The entire regime is murderous, the ballot box is null and void"

election

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the resistance units and MEK supporters urge a boycott of the sham presidential election.

Boycott of the regime’s election

The MEK supporters and Resistance Units in various cities of Iran, especially in Tehran, calling for a nationwide boycott of the regime’s presidential election.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny to be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children” – May 20, 2021

The MEK supporter’s activities have increased significantly in recent days. In many parts of Tehran and other cities across Iran, the activists called for a boycott of the mullahs’ sham presidential election by posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow” – May 21, 2021

The photographs MEK supporters have put on social media cover only a part of the activities of the MEK and the Resistance Units during the last few days.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow” – May 21, 2021

In addition to different areas of Tehran, were carried out in other cities such as: Mashhad, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Karaj, Neyshabur, Qom, Zabol, Esfarayen, Najafabad, Ilam, Shahr-e Qods, Kermanshah, Bandar Anzali, Lahijan, Semnan, Aligudarz, Behbahan, Mahshahr, It took place in Arak, Fasa, Shahrekord, and Jahrom.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty and the Iranian nation’s pact with the martyrs” – May 21, 2021

The slogans were written on placards in the name of Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI):

“Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow,” “Maryam Rajavi: boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty and the Iranian nation’s pledge to the martyrs” “Maryam Rajavi: The election masquerade has no legitimacy among the Iranian people,” “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of this election is the flipside of the people’s uprisings,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: The election masquerade has no legitimacy among the Iranian people” – May 21, 2021

The slogans were written on placards in the name of Massoud Rajavi the leader of Iranian Resistance:

“Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,” “Massoud Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,” “Massoud Rajavi: Boycott of the sham election is the Iranian people’s rallying cry,” “Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycott of the sham election,” “Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty,”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Kermanshah – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: Boycott of the sham election is the Iranian people’s slogan” – May 21, 2021

“Our vote: Regime change and boycott of the election farce,” “My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,” “The entire regime is murderous, the ballot box is null and void.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Neyshabur, Fasa, and Esfarayen – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty” – May 21, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Najafabad, Shahr-e Qods, Qom, and Ilam – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – May 20 and 21, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Ahvaz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Our vote: Regime change and boycott of the election farce” – May 20, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Aligudarz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election –May 20, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Karaj and Arak – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow” – May 20, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Behbahan and Mahshahr – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of this election is the flipside of the people’s uprisings” – May 20, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mashhad, Semnan, and Ilam – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Our vote is regime change – May 23, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Distributing leaflets door to door and on car windshields – May 23, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Sharekord and Jahrom – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – May 20 to 23, 2021
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Lahijan and Bandar Anzali – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “The entire regime is murderous, the election is null and void.” – May 20 to 23, 2021

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR