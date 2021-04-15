Iranian Government’s Apprehension About Upcoming Presidential Elections

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the presidential elections in Iran are coming up soon and it is turning into a real nightmare for officials. The people of Iran are likely to boycott the elections, just as they did with the parliamentary elections just over a year ago.

Each candidate – whether they describe themselves as hardliners, moderates, the opposition, and so on – is there to serve the interests of the Iranian regime.

By default, this means that the rights and interests of the people will be trampled over. Not a single candidate will ever lookout for the people or take them into consideration.

The regime is now extremely worried about the outcome of this election. There is very little focus on the outcome of the election, rather there is a lot of concern about the people’s participation. Or rather the lack of participation by the people.

With just a couple of months to go, the government – both factions – are trying to come up with ways to get people to the polling stations to obligate them to participate.

State-run media outlets have been reporting on the situation, emphasizing that the regime is concerned about what is going to happen.

The state-run Arman publication interviewed the Green Party’s Secretary-General Hossein Kanani Moghadam at the beginning of the month. He confirmed that both sides of the table are preoccupied with getting people to vote, describing it as the “main axis”.

In another interview, a member of the Central Council of the Brokers Party said that there is “no sign of electoral enthusiasm in the society” and that many are saying the electoral body “has lost its function”.

The same publication wrote that the government would need to solve a huge amount of problems – both social and economic – before the people could be convinced to participate in the election.

Given the profound problems in the economic and social sphere, there is no chance that the people could be appeased in just two short months, hinting that therefore there is nothing the Iranian regime can do.

For the past few months, retirees and pensioners of the country’s Social Security Organization have been holding organized rallies and protests. Every Sunday they have been gathering to draw attention to the horrific situation they have been left in because of the economic crisis provoked by the regime’s mismanagement and destructive policies. Their protests started with economic demands, but have now evolved to be more political in nature.

During the past few weeks, they have called for a boycott of the presidential election, reminding the people that their situation will never improve no matter which mullah is elected. The regime has tried to ignore the retirees and pensioners, knowing that responding forcefully will result in outrage across the country and more intense protests in solidarity.

However, the people of Iran have been paying attention and they too know that the outcome of the election is never going to bring positive changes to their lives. It is looking like the regime is right to be concerned about the turnout.

