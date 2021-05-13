Anti-Iran Protests in Iraq Following Assassination

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian regime’s consulate on Sunday, May 9, in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala, following the assassination of prominent activist, Jawad al-Wazni by the Iranian regime’s proxy groups.

This incident has highlighted just how the regime’s evil, terrorist activities have destroyed the lives of, not only Iranian citizens, but people across the region and is a prime example of how the mullahs’ rule is a threat to global peace and security. This isn’t the first time that protests over the Iranian regime’s destructive presence in Iraq have taken place, with an earlier one taking place in October 2019.

The mullahs’ regime has spent 18 years trying to occupy Iraq through brutal measures and the use of terrorist proxy groups, and while they have always described the Shiite majority of Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon as their strategic depth, the protests are gradually pushing this to the brink of collapse.

These recent protests are adding to the need for global action against the regime’s terrorism, which is not only limited to countries of the Middle East. They have also coincided with the ongoing protests in Iran against the regime’s corruption and policies which have driven them to poverty.

In February 2021, a Belgian court sentenced Iranian diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi to 20 years in prison for attempting to bomb a rally, organized by the opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in France in 2018.

Assadi had used his diplomatic cover in order to smuggle explosives from Iran to Belgium.

The fact that the regime’s embassies are acting as emissaries of terror, was recently confirmed by the regime’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a leaked audiotape.

He admitted that the diplomats under his care, had been recruited from the ranks of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and that the Foreign Ministry and the regime’s embassies have a ‘security structure.

The NCRI previously reported in November 2019 that the regime’s ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, a commander of the IRGC Quds Force, had been acting as the secret government of the country, using his authority and diplomatic cover to order his agents to massacre the Iraqi people when their public demonstrations presented a threat to Iran’s influence.

As more evidence comes to light of the regime’s terrorist activities, both in Iran and internationally, the increase of pressure by the international community to end the regime’s reign of terror is ever more urgent.

